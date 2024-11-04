Retirees Should Avoid These 5 States With High Taxes and High Cost of Living

Unless money is no object, the cost of living is probably one of your top concerns when it comes to choosing where to retire. Not only do certain states have higher taxes than others, but the overall cost of living can be quite high as well.

If you’re thinking about where to retire — or more specifically, where not to retire — you’re in the right place. Here are some states to avoid due to their taxes and overall costs, according to experts.

California

Typical annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $100,965

California has one of the highest state income taxes at 12.3%. This tax rate applies to all forms of retirement income (aside from Social Security). Property taxes can also be high for newcomers, though this depends on factors like property condition and county.

If you want to buy property in a city like San Diego, you might also want to consider an alternative — even if that’s just a nearby, less expensive location.

“Though San Diego is a desirable retirement location because of the weather, it’s not desirable in terms of affordability,” said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. “It is already one of the most expensive cities to rent and buy in, and on top of that, California is one of the highest-tax states.”

California also ranks second-highest in terms of overall cost of living with a cost-of-living (COL) index of 143.

Massachusetts

Typical annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $103,422

Massachusetts is the fourth most expensive place to live in the U.S., right behind the District of Columbia, California and Hawaii. Its overall COL index is 139.9. Everything, but especially housing and utilities, are far more expensive than the national average.

Zack Ellison CFA, CAIA, founder of A.R.I., advised against retiring in Massachusetts if you want your money to last. The freezing winters could also be a turnoff.

“Thinking of retiring in Massachusetts, New Jersey or Connecticut?” he said. “Think again. Your savings could vanish faster than the autumn leaves.”

Massachusetts’ individual income tax rate is 5%. Property taxes range from 1% to 2%, depending on where you live.

New Jersey

Typical annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $80,728