A Retiree’s Guide to Maximizing Holiday Deals

Holiday sales can be overwhelming. With ads flooding our smartphones, TVs and billboards — and spreading by word of mouth — the pressure to find the best deals can make the thrill of savings feel more like a chore.

However, for retirees living on fixed incomes, holiday sales offer a golden opportunity. While discounts for retirees are often available year-round, the holiday season presents new savings opportunities — if you know where to look. To help you save more this season, we spoke to experts on the top strategies for retirees to benefit from holiday savings.

Here are seven ways retirees can maximize holiday deals, ensuring your hard-earned money works even harder this season.

Create a Holiday Budget

It’s easy to get swept up in great deals, but the pitfall of deal-hunting is buying things you don’t need just because they’re on a great deal. Before diving into holiday shopping, set a budget to give yourself a clear spending boundary. This doesn’t have to be complex — a budgeting app, a spreadsheet or even a pen and paper will do.

“Calculate how much you can and want to spend, and write it down,” said Tanya Peterson, consumer finance expert and vice president at Achieve. “Then make a list of everything you plan to buy or spend money on. Besides gifts, include items like decorations, cards/postage, food/drink, tips to service providers and travel costs.”

Take Advantage of Member Discounts

A key to savvy savings is never letting a good opportunity slip by. Whether you have a membership or are considering one, check out the holiday specials to ensure you’re getting the most value.

“Make sure you are taking advantage of discounts you can get through memberships with organizations like AARP and AAA that offer unique discounts during the holidays,” said Chris Orestis, president at The Retirement Genius. “If you are a veteran, law enforcement or a first responder make sure you are accessing reduced prices and special discounts available only to those who serve.”

Book Travel Plans on Travel Tuesday

Retirement is the perfect time to explore, but timing your bookings strategically can help prevent travel from straining your budget. For the best 2025 travel deals, book on Cyber Monday or Travel Tuesday, when airlines release exclusive discounts on flights, hotels and packages. Discounts on Travel Tuesday can save you 15 to 25%, according to Skyscanner.

