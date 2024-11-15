A Retiree’s Guide to Maximizing Holiday Deals

Holiday sales can be overwhelming. With ads flooding our smartphones, TVs and billboards — and spreading by word of mouth — the pressure to find the best deals can make the thrill of savings feel more like a chore.
Discover More: 5 ‘Necessities’ Frugal People Don’t Buy, According to Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams
Read Next: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
However, for retirees living on fixed incomes, holiday sales offer a golden opportunity. While discounts for retirees are often available year-round, the holiday season presents new savings opportunities — if you know where to look. To help you save more this season, we spoke to experts on the top strategies for retirees to benefit from holiday savings.
Here are seven ways retirees can maximize holiday deals, ensuring your hard-earned money works even harder this season.
Trending Now: Suze Orman's Secret to a Wealthy Retirement--Have You Made This Money Move?
Create a Holiday Budget
It’s easy to get swept up in great deals, but the pitfall of deal-hunting is buying things you don’t need just because they’re on a great deal. Before diving into holiday shopping, set a budget to give yourself a clear spending boundary. This doesn’t have to be complex — a budgeting app, a spreadsheet or even a pen and paper will do.
“Calculate how much you can and want to spend, and write it down,” said Tanya Peterson, consumer finance expert and vice president at Achieve. “Then make a list of everything you plan to buy or spend money on. Besides gifts, include items like decorations, cards/postage, food/drink, tips to service providers and travel costs.”
For You: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024
Take Advantage of Member Discounts
A key to savvy savings is never letting a good opportunity slip by. Whether you have a membership or are considering one, check out the holiday specials to ensure you’re getting the most value.
“Make sure you are taking advantage of discounts you can get through memberships with organizations like AARP and AAA that offer unique discounts during the holidays,” said Chris Orestis, president at The Retirement Genius. “If you are a veteran, law enforcement or a first responder make sure you are accessing reduced prices and special discounts available only to those who serve.”
Book Travel Plans on Travel Tuesday
Retirement is the perfect time to explore, but timing your bookings strategically can help prevent travel from straining your budget. For the best 2025 travel deals, book on Cyber Monday or Travel Tuesday, when airlines release exclusive discounts on flights, hotels and packages. Discounts on Travel Tuesday can save you 15 to 25%, according to Skyscanner.
Using fare alerts on Google Flights or Hopper can also help you catch sudden price drops.
When in Doubt, Ask
You might be surprised by how many places offer discounts for retirees. Make it a habit to ask about retiree discounts at checkout — you may uncover unexpected savings.
“Dining, entertainment, travel and retail stores frequently offer senior discounts, especially during peak holiday shopping seasons,” Orestis said. “Checking eligibility requirements for each business, which can vary from age 50 to 65, and asking at checkout can reveal additional savings. Some businesses may even have unlisted promotions, so it’s always wise to ask if a discount is available before making a purchase.”
Even small discounts, like 5% to 10% off, add up. Don’t hesitate to take an extra minute in the checkout line to ask about promotions before tapping your card.
“Retailers from Goodwill to major department stores to pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS all offer senior discounts,” Peterson said. “If you will be traveling this holiday season, hotels, rental car companies, buses and trains offer them as well.”
No-Interest Payment Plans
Living on a fixed budget can get tricky, especially when the holiday shopping season rolls around, and your budget’s already stretched thin.
“For big-ticket purchases consider taking advantage of no-interest payment plans that spread the cost out over 6, 12, 18 or 24 months,” Orestis said. “But make sure you amortize your monthly payments to be paid in full within the promotional period to avoid being hit with interest and possible fees.”
While payment plans require discipline, they can help you manage high spending periods without taking out a loan or jeopardizing your financial security. Just avoid making it a habit, as juggling multiple repayments can easily lead to financial strain.
Discount Shopping
One of the perks of retirement is having more time to shop at your own pace, which can be a big advantage for holiday gifting. Without the rush of grabbing items between work and weekend events, you can take your time and shop at discount stores to keep more money in your pocket.
“Look at your itemized list versus the amount you can afford and want to spend – as soon as possible,” Peterson said. “The more time you have to be realistic and modify your list as needed, the more you’ll be able to avoid the stress of trying to stay on a budget at the last minute.”
For Peterson, keeping a list on hand and another on a designated gift basket allows her to stay organized, crossing off items as she buys and avoiding overbuying.
Stores like Marshalls, TJ Maxx, Ross, thrift stores and local garage and estate sales offer unique, affordable gifts at a fraction of the usual cost.
Use Digital Coupons
Retirees, it’s time to channel your inner Gen Z and dive into digital coupons. While some stores still accept paper coupons, most have gone online, offering more discounts than you’d find in any magazine.
“If your supermarket offers digital coupons, learn how to use them,” Peterson said. “They aren’t age-restricted, but many seniors bypass them as they can be confusing and seem bothersome at first. It’s worth a few minutes at the customer service counter to learn how to use them on your phone — they often provide substantial savings.”
More From GOBankingRates
-
5 Low-Risk Accounts Financially Savvy People Trust for Reliable Returns (And How You Can Use Them)
-
I'm a Retired Boomer: 3 Things I Wish I Had Done Differently To Better Prepare for Retirement Longevity
-
5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money
-
This 7-Day Savings Challenge is The Perfect Way to Prepare for 2025
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: A Retiree’s Guide to Maximizing Holiday Deals