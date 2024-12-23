Retailers face new year squeeze as households prepare to slash spending

Retail chiefs are bracing for a £7bn jump in costs following Rachel Reeves’s decision to raise employers’ National Insurance - John Thys/AFP

Retailers are facing a new year squeeze as households prepare to slash spending, data has shown.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) warned that consumer expectations for high street spending over the next three months fell into negative territory in December as households cut back in the face of economic uncertainty.

The findings will come as a blow to retailers who are still reeling from the Chancellor’s Budget tax raid on National Insurance contributions.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: “If these expectations are realised, retailers could find themselves facing a new year spending squeeze just as they unveil their January sales.

“With sales growth unable to keep pace, retailers will have no choice but to raise prices or cut costs – closing stores and freezing recruitment.”

According to the BRC-Opinium poll, expectations for future spending on retail fell to -3 in December from +3 in November, with anything below zero marking a decline. Overall, the public’s spending intentions – in retail and elsewhere – fell by 6 points between November and December.

Meanwhile, household confidence in the state of the economy slumped -27, down eight points from last month.

Retail chiefs are bracing for a £7bn jump in costs from the Budget following Rachel Reeves’s decision to raise employers’ National Insurance, as well as increase the minimum wage and push ahead with a new packaging levy. Retail is the UK’s biggest private-sector employer.

Earlier this month, the boss of Frasers described the Budget as a “punch in the face”, while Lord Rose, Asda’s outgoing chairman, described the Chancellor’s tax rises as “very, very damaging”.

Economists have recently slashed their growth forecasts for the UK economy amid waning business confidence. Earlier this month, Britain was placed on “recession watch” after official figures revealed the economy shrank for the second month in a row in October.