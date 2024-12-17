Retailer Groupe Dynamite reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago

MONTREAL — Clothing retailer Groupe Dynamite Inc. says it earned $40.4 million in its third quarter, up from $34.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Chief executive and chair Andrew Lutfy says that following a strong summer season, the company's momentum continued into the third quarter with strong revenue and comparable store sales growth.

The company, which made its debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange last month, says the profit amounted to 38 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Nov. 2, up from 32 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $258.8 million, up from $220.1 million in the same quarter last year.

Comparable store sales growth for the quarter amounted to 10.1 per cent.

On an adjusted basis, Groupe Dynamite says it earned 41 cents per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of 33 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GRGD)

The Canadian Press