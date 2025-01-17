How retail misery is piling pressure on Bank of England for rate cuts

Tumbling retail sales are set to pile more pressure on Andrew Bailey and his colleagues at the Bank of England to cut interest rates further and faster.
Sales volumes fell by 0.3pc in December, dashing hopes of growth and increasing fears the economy could tip into recession – in turn fuelling demands for lower borrowing costs to prop up a nation stung by rising taxes and slumping confidence.
Food, alcohol, tobacco and vaping shops reported particularly weak sales, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
It appears to be a painful trend rather than a monthly wobble. The ONS seeks to adjust the numbers for Black Friday sales, whose date changes each year, though the period covered by the discount offers seems to expand annually.
But look at the final three months of the year – the “golden quarter” as it is known by retailers – and the picture is worse.
Sales over the quarter were down by 0.8pc on the previous three-month period, the worst performance in a year. Exclude motor fuel and the drop is worse, down by 1pc on the quarter.
Recent weeks appear to have brought little relief. Any shops hoping the Boxing Day or new year sales might provide a last-minute boost are also likely to have been disappointed.
Footfall in the week to Jan 12 was down by 3pc compared with the same period of 2024, the ONS found, suggesting a poor start to the year.
It is not only in-person sales that are disappointing: the volume of non-store retail sales, an ONS category which includes the internet, were down by 2.3pc in the final quarter compared with the previous three months.
It is the latest sign of the rot at the heart of the economy, which threatens to spread into this year as tax rises hammer employers, still-high interest rates inflict more pain on homeowners and the jobs market slows sharply.
Business confidence has collapsed, with surveys showing pessimism at its highest since the wake of Liz Truss’s mini-Budget and fears over the tax burden hitting record levels.
Bosses were shocked by Rachel Reeves’s £25bn National Insurance raid, having been led to believe that Labour’s manifesto pledge not to touch the tax applied to both the employer and the employee slices of the tax, not only the bit paid directly by workers.
That tax increase – which takes the levy from 13.8pc of workers’ incomes to 15pc and will apply from a lower starting threshold – comes into force from April, at the same time as an increase in the National Living Wage that will be painful for employers.
But companies are already slashing hiring plans as a result of the ballooning costs.
Advertised job vacancies tumbled to 1.4m in December, a steep 5.5pc drop from November’s levels.
It takes the number of available positions back down to pre-pandemic levels, indicating the remarkable boom in hiring which took hold at the end of lockdown is at an end, its demise hastened by the impending tax rises.
New postings fell even more quickly, down by 16.8pc on the month to 551,000 – but December is usually a sluggish month for hiring.
As well as worsening job prospects, families face mounting housing costs.
Private rents in December were up by 9pc on the year, according to the ONS, with tenants’ costs accelerating far faster than the typical pre-Covid rate of between 1pc and 3pc per year.
Meanwhile, mortgage rates are not coming down as quickly as borrowers had hoped.
The typical two-year mortgage on offer today comes with a rate of 5.52pc, according to Moneyfacts, up from 5.48pc a month ago and effectively unchanged compared with last January.
The average monthly mortgage direct debit payment in November was £965, up from £891 a year earlier and £691 five years ago.
A year ago, financial markets had expected the Bank of England to slash rates to 4pc by the start of 2025. Instead the base rate is at 4.75pc and traders do not expect a fall to 4pc until late this year.
It means indebted homeowners face a much bigger drain on their finances than they might previously have expected.
Around one third of those with a fixed-rate mortgage have not yet had to refinance since the Bank started to raise rates at the end of 2021.
Those borrowers are hurtling towards their refinancing dates.
At the end of November, the Bank of England’s Financial Stability Report said 2.7m people in the coming three years would refinance on to rates of above 3pc for the first time. Of those, 420,000 will have their monthly repayments rise by more than £500 per month, or £6,000 per year – a serious blow to their finances and a prospect which will have forced many to pare back spending already.
All of this piles pressure on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to cut rates further.
However, the picture is complicated by the Bank of England’s own surveys – which show that, as well as slowing pay rises and reducing headcount, bosses are planning to raise prices to cover the cost of the national insurance raid.
That risks adding to inflation and so encouraging policymakers to keep interest rates higher for longer.
Alan Taylor, the newest member of the MPC, this week acknowledged the National Insurance contributions raid could push up inflation.
“We could possibly end up in uncomfortable trade-off territory very soon, if the economy weakens while inflation bumps up,” he said.
But he suspects the main risk is the economy stalling, inflation ultimately falling and the Bank cutting more quickly than markets expect. Taylor said under this scenario “we could then need a more accelerated pace of rate cuts, perhaps 125 or 150 basis points in the coming year” – translating to six rate cuts of 0.25 percentage points, taking the base rate from 4.75pc to 3.25pc.
He was outvoted when he backed another rate cut in December. But the retail sales numbers suggest this view might get more support in the months to come.