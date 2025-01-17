How retail misery is piling pressure on Bank of England for rate cuts

A shop on Kensington High Street

Tumbling retail sales are set to pile more pressure on Andrew Bailey and his colleagues at the Bank of England to cut interest rates further and faster.

Sales volumes fell by 0.3pc in December, dashing hopes of growth and increasing fears the economy could tip into recession – in turn fuelling demands for lower borrowing costs to prop up a nation stung by rising taxes and slumping confidence.

Food, alcohol, tobacco and vaping shops reported particularly weak sales, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

It appears to be a painful trend rather than a monthly wobble. The ONS seeks to adjust the numbers for Black Friday sales, whose date changes each year, though the period covered by the discount offers seems to expand annually.

But look at the final three months of the year – the “golden quarter” as it is known by retailers – and the picture is worse.

Sales over the quarter were down by 0.8pc on the previous three-month period, the worst performance in a year. Exclude motor fuel and the drop is worse, down by 1pc on the quarter.

Recent weeks appear to have brought little relief. Any shops hoping the Boxing Day or new year sales might provide a last-minute boost are also likely to have been disappointed.

Footfall in the week to Jan 12 was down by 3pc compared with the same period of 2024, the ONS found, suggesting a poor start to the year.

It is not only in-person sales that are disappointing: the volume of non-store retail sales, an ONS category which includes the internet, were down by 2.3pc in the final quarter compared with the previous three months.

It is the latest sign of the rot at the heart of the economy, which threatens to spread into this year as tax rises hammer employers, still-high interest rates inflict more pain on homeowners and the jobs market slows sharply.

Business confidence has collapsed, with surveys showing pessimism at its highest since the wake of Liz Truss’s mini-Budget and fears over the tax burden hitting record levels.

Bosses were shocked by Rachel Reeves’s £25bn National Insurance raid, having been led to believe that Labour’s manifesto pledge not to touch the tax applied to both the employer and the employee slices of the tax, not only the bit paid directly by workers.

That tax increase – which takes the levy from 13.8pc of workers’ incomes to 15pc and will apply from a lower starting threshold – comes into force from April, at the same time as an increase in the National Living Wage that will be painful for employers.

But companies are already slashing hiring plans as a result of the ballooning costs.

