Retail investors account for 53% of Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited's (NZSE:CHI) ownership, while public companies account for 22%

Channel Infrastructure NZ's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 47% ownership

Recent purchases by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited (NZSE:CHI), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 53% to be precise, is retail investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Public companies, on the other hand, account for 22% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Channel Infrastructure NZ.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Channel Infrastructure NZ?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Channel Infrastructure NZ already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Channel Infrastructure NZ's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Channel Infrastructure NZ. Ampol Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 13% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.3% and 7.3% of the stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Channel Infrastructure NZ

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited. It has a market capitalization of just NZ$586m, and insiders have NZ$16m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 53% stake in Channel Infrastructure NZ, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 22% of Channel Infrastructure NZ stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Channel Infrastructure NZ you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

