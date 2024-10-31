Retail investors account for 49% of Affinity Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AFBI) ownership, while institutions account for 22%

Key Insights

Affinity Bancshares' significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 49% ownership

20% of Affinity Bancshares is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 49% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 22% of the company’s shareholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Affinity Bancshares.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Affinity Bancshares?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Affinity Bancshares. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Affinity Bancshares' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Affinity Bancshares. Kenneth Lehman is currently the company's largest shareholder with 13% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.4% and 6.7% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Edward Cooney is the owner of 1.8% of the company's shares.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

