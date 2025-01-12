Retail investors account for 41% of TELA Bio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TELA) ownership, while institutions account for 28%

Key Insights

Significant control over TELA Bio by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 11 shareholders own 50% of the company

Recent purchases by insiders

A look at the shareholders of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 41% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 28% of the company's stockholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of TELA Bio.

NasdaqGM:TELA Ownership Breakdown January 12th 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TELA Bio?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that TELA Bio does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see TELA Bio's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGM:TELA Earnings and Revenue Growth January 12th 2025

It would appear that 7.2% of TELA Bio shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Essex Woodlands Management, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 10% of shares outstanding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 7.2% of common stock, and Aigh Capital Management, LLC holds about 6.3% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Antony Koblish directly holds 0.8% of the total shares outstanding.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 11 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

