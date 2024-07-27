Retail investors account for 37% of Close the Loop Ltd's (ASX:CLG) ownership, while insiders account for 33%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Close the Loop indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

52% of the business is held by the top 6 shareholders

Insiders own 33% of Close the Loop

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Close the Loop Ltd (ASX:CLG), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 37% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 33% of the company’s shareholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Close the Loop.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Close the Loop?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Close the Loop. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Close the Loop, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Close the Loop is not owned by hedge funds. With a 12% stake, CEO Joseph Foster is the largest shareholder. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 11% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 9.5% by the third-largest shareholder.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Close the Loop

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Close the Loop Ltd. Insiders own AU$53m worth of shares in the AU$162m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 37% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Close the Loop. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 14%, of the Close the Loop stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Close the Loop better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Close the Loop that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

