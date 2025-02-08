Retail investors account for 37% of CareRx Corporation's (TSE:CRRX) ownership, while institutions account for 35%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in CareRx indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

59% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Recent purchases by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of CareRx Corporation (TSE:CRRX), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 37% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 35% ownership in the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about CareRx.

View our latest analysis for CareRx

TSX:CRRX Ownership Breakdown February 8th 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CareRx?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in CareRx. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at CareRx's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

TSX:CRRX Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2025

It would appear that 16% of CareRx shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is Yorkville Asset Management Inc., with ownership of 24%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 16% and 10.0% of the stock.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 59% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Story Continues