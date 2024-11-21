Retail industry praises GST holiday but says it may be 'laborious' for some

A temporary pause on charging the federal sales tax on many items has retailers excited, even though they say preparing for the relief will mean a lot of extra work in a short period of time.

Associations representing thousands of the country's retailers and restaurants said Thursday that omitting GST charges on toys, groceries, books and more for two months will be a quick process for some, but time consuming for others.

"Every retailer is going to be different because everyone's system is different, but it can range from being a simple fix to being quite laborious," said Matt Poirier, vice-president of federal government relations for the Retail Council of Canada.

Businesses will likely begin by trawling through their lists of products to determine which ones will need to have the tax removed between Dec. 14 and Feb. 15.

Ottawa's list of qualifying goods is lengthy and wide ranging as it includes diapers and kids clothes, but also items such as newspapers, plush dolls, English muffins and bottled water.

Some stores may only sell a few of the qualifying items while others may have an expansive inventory that spans several categories.

Once they've identified what qualifies, Poirier said retailers will have to set up their point-of-sale software to cope with the changes.

“While this relief will benefit consumers, the administrative burden will fall on suppliers and retailers who must adjust their payment systems accordingly,” John Oakey, vice-president of taxation at Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, said in a statement.

Some businesses, especially small- and medium-sized ones, may not have the appropriate infrastructure in place to make the changes quickly, he said.

While Lightspeed Commerce Inc., a Montreal-based firm that sells point-of-sale software, said it will be up to merchants to make changes to their systems, it maintained the work will be "relatively straightforward" because the company's software already allows shops to adjust tax rates on individual or grouped items.

A spokesperson for Moneris said the company supports relief to help Canadians with the cost of living, but it fears the short time frame for implementing the tax break could place "undue stress" on businesses and "it’s unclear if this initiative considered the work required by businesses to support it."

Due to the complexity of some businesses' point-of-sale solutions, "it will require more effort on their part to implement," communications director Darren Leroux said in an emailed statement, adding Moneris will communicate with its customers and its partners as they make the necessary adjustments to their systems.

Story Continues