Results: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.7% to hit US$1.9b. Sprouts Farmers Market reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$0.91, which was a notable 17% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Sprouts Farmers Market

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Sprouts Farmers Market from 14 analysts is for revenues of US$8.47b in 2025. If met, it would imply a meaningful 14% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 20% to US$4.22. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$8.22b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.76 in 2025. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a nice gain to earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 25% to US$133per share. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Sprouts Farmers Market analyst has a price target of US$159 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$105. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Sprouts Farmers Market's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 11% annualised growth to the end of 2025 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.2% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.7% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Sprouts Farmers Market is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

Story Continues