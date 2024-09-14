Results: Peninsula Energy Limited Delivered A Surprise Loss And Now Analysts Have New Forecasts

Shareholders of Peninsula Energy Limited (ASX:PEN) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 11% to AU$0.082 following its latest annual results. It looks like a pretty bad result, given that revenues fell 13% short of analyst estimates at US$12m, and the company reported a statutory loss of US$0.0072 per share instead of the profit that the analysts had been forecasting. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Peninsula Energy's four analysts is for revenues of US$45.2m in 2025. This reflects a sizeable 281% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Peninsula Energy forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.00067 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$48.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.001 in 2025. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a large cut to earnings per share estimates.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 5.7% to AU$0.21. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Peninsula Energy analyst has a price target of AU$0.26 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at AU$0.20. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Peninsula Energy's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Peninsula Energy's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 281% annualised growth to the end of 2025 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 37% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.4% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Peninsula Energy to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. They also downgraded Peninsula Energy's revenue estimates, but industry data suggests that it is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Peninsula Energy analysts - going out to 2027, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Peninsula Energy you should know about.

