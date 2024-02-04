Results: NOV Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

It's been a mediocre week for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shareholders, with the stock dropping 16% to US$17.62 in the week since its latest yearly results. Revenues were US$8.6b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$2.50, an impressive 77% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from NOV's 17 analysts is for revenues of US$9.17b in 2024. This would reflect a credible 6.9% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to nosedive 41% to US$1.49 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$9.26b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.72 in 2024. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a substantial drop in EPS estimates.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$25.17, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values NOV at US$33.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$19.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that NOV is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 6.9% annualised growth until the end of 2024. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.9% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.9% per year. So it looks like NOV is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$25.17, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple NOV analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with NOV , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

