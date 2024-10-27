Results: Materialise NV Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat forecasts, with revenue of €69m, some 4.8% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at €0.05, 25% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

See our latest analysis for Materialise

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Materialise from three analysts is for revenues of €296.9m in 2025. If met, it would imply a meaningful 11% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 48% to €0.25. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €296.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.24 in 2025. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Materialise's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$10.33, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Materialise, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$11.99 and the most bearish at US$9.49 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Materialise is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Materialise'shistorical trends, as the 9.1% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2025 is roughly in line with the 8.7% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 12% per year. So it's pretty clear that Materialise is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

Story Continues