Results: Manhattan Associates, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.5% to hit US$265m. Manhattan Associates also reported a statutory profit of US$0.85, which was an impressive 27% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following the latest results, Manhattan Associates' eleven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.04b in 2024. This would be a reasonable 4.3% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 5.5% to US$3.16 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.03b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.87 in 2024. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a nice gain to earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$252, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Manhattan Associates at US$285 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$195. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Manhattan Associates' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 8.8% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 11% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 12% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Manhattan Associates.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Manhattan Associates following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Manhattan Associates' revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

