Results: Coty Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) just released its second-quarter report and things are looking bullish. The company beat forecasts, with revenue of US$1.7b, some 2.9% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.20, 26% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Coty's 17 analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$6.13b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to drop 18% to US$0.28 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$6.11b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.24 in 2024. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a decent improvement in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$13.33, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Coty, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$17.50 and the most bearish at US$10.50 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Coty's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Coty is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 4.0% annualised growth until the end of 2024. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 4.7% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.1% per year. So although Coty's revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Coty's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$13.33, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Coty going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Coty (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

