Results: Allient Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.1% to US$29.60 in the week after its latest first-quarter results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$147m were what the analysts expected, Allient surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.42 per share, an impressive 25% above what was forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Allient after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, Allient's three analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be US$569.9m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$1.49, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$586.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.68 in 2024. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their revenue forecasts and making a substantial drop in earnings per share numbers.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$39.33 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Allient at US$42.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$35.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that revenue is expected to slow, with a forecast annualised decline of 2.3% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 12% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.6% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Allient is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Allient. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Allient going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Allient you should know about.

