Restructurings set to rise in German-speaking countries, study finds

BERLIN (Reuters) - Companies in German-speaking countries are bracing for more restructurings, especially in the automotive, chemical and real estate sectors, because of high interest rates, the Ukraine war, and a weak economic outlook, a BCG study showed on Thursday.

The consultancy BCG used artificial intelligence to analyse 38,000 publicly available documents to create its restructuring index and found a significant deterioration over the last two years.

While cost pressure is a challenge for all, it said the chemical and automotive industries were suffering from weaker demand and increased competition from China. The country has lower energy costs than Germany, the study said, as well as a highly competitive EV sector.

"Economies of scale are becoming increasingly important. The main discussions are about low-wage locations in Eastern Europe and China," BCG industry expert Tobias Wens said.

In the real estate sector, high interest rates are a major source of uncertainty as well as lower property values ​​and climate-related renovation requirements.

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer. Writing by Maria Martinez; editing by Barbara Lewis)