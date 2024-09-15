Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership (TSE:QSP.UN) shareholders have earned a 9.4% CAGR over the last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership (TSE:QSP.UN) shareholders have seen the share price rise 18% over three years, well in excess of the market return (13%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 6.6% in the last year, including dividends.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership was able to grow its EPS at 24% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 6% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership's TSR for the last 3 years was 31%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership shareholders gained a total return of 6.6% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 3% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of undervalued stocks (mostly small caps) with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.