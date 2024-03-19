How do I restart my stalled career? How to get out of a rut in the workplace. Ask HR

If you feel like your career has hit a plateau, there are steps to take to get out of a rut.

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society and author of "Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

Question: I feel like my career has stalled. My recent merit increases have been minimal, and few promotion opportunities are available. How can I get out of a career rut? - Sandoval

Answer: Feeling like your career has hit a plateau is a common experience, but it's not an insurmountable challenge. With some strategic steps and dedication, you can escape this rut and pursue a more fulfilling career path. Here are some suggestions to help you get started:

Self-reflect and evaluate: Take some time for introspection to identify the dissatisfying aspects of your career. Is it the nature of your job, the company culture, or the industry itself? Assess your skills, knowledge, values, interests, and long-term career goals to clarify what you want from your career. Explore internal opportunities: Discuss your career aspirations with your manager if you're open to staying with your current employer. Explore potential organizational promotional opportunities and inquire about any available lateral moves to help you develop new skills. Take advantage of career development programs, mentorships, and educational assistance offered by your employer. Consider external options: If you're contemplating leaving your current employer, evaluate the reasons behind your decision. Identify any skill gaps holding you back and seek opportunities to address them through additional training or education. Utilize resources like career services at local universities or community colleges, professional associations, and networking events to explore job opportunities outside your current organization. Set clear career goals: Establish short- and long-term career goals based on your self-assessment and exploration. Use tools like O*NET (sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration) to research different occupations and identify potential career paths that align with your interests and skills. Setting clear goals and milestones will provide direction and motivation as you work towards advancing your career. Seek career development support: Don't hesitate to reach out to your manager or HR department for guidance on career development. Inquire about mentorship programs, further education or training opportunities, and stretch assignments to help you grow professionally. Many employers prioritize employee reskilling and upskilling, so take advantage of any available resources or programs.

Breaking out of a career rut may require time and effort, but with determination and a proactive approach, you can achieve your career goals. Stay focused, stay positive, and remember that each step brings you closer to a more fulfilling and rewarding career path.

My company reassigned me to a different sales territory than my original region. It will require further and longer travel. While I enjoy the job, I am already fully extended in my work to the point that it stresses my personal life and home responsibilities. Should I be concerned that requesting a different assignment will negatively affect my career? – Felix

Understandably, you’re concerned about how requesting a different assignment might impact your career trajectory. Career paths are rarely linear, and it's normal to encounter changes and challenges along the way.

Before discussing your concerns with your manager, take some time to prepare for the conversation. Consider writing down your talking points to ensure you can clearly articulate:

◾ How the increased travel and workload will affect you personally and professionally.

◾ The impact of feeling overextended on your performance in the new sales territory or within the company as a whole.

◾ Any proactive steps you plan to take to improve your performance and manage the larger territory.

◾ Potential solutions or ideas for addressing the challenges you're facing.

Request a meeting with your manager to discuss your new sales territory and concerns. Approach the conversation professionally and be open to feedback and suggestions. Focus on presenting your points concisely and avoid coming across as complaining or negative. Your manager may need time to consider your request and consult with HR or other executives before making any decisions. Companies are constantly strategizing and reevaluating their workforce needs for the future. Talking to them about your preferences can aid them in their planning.

If your company cannot alter your sales territory, consider discussing strategies for prioritizing tasks and managing your time more effectively. Express gratitude for any feedback or suggestions your manager provides and thank them for their time and consideration.

Sometimes, despite our best efforts, our work responsibilities cannot be adjusted due to business needs. Whether you decide to stay with the company or explore opportunities elsewhere, remember that every job comes with its own level of stress and responsibility.

As you navigate your career path, prioritize self-awareness, collaboration, and resilience. Keep an open mind, stay proactive, and remain adaptable to changes and challenges. Your career journey may have twists and turns, but with the right approach, you can continue to grow and succeed.

