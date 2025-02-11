Resources Global Development (Catalist:V7R) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Resources Global Development (Catalist:V7R) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Resources Global Development, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = S$27m ÷ (S$145m - S$33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Thus, Resources Global Development has an ROCE of 24%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 5.8% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Catalist:V7R Return on Capital Employed February 11th 2025

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Resources Global Development's past further, check out this free graph covering Resources Global Development's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Resources Global Development are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 24%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 205% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Resources Global Development thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Resources Global Development has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Resources Global Development we've found 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

