Resources Connection Inc (RGP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth Amidst Challenges

Release Date: January 02, 2025

RGP's flexible talent model and cross-selling efforts are driving growth and strengthening client relationships, particularly in finance transformation and digital transformation initiatives.

The macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, with clients hesitant to commit, impacting the company's revenue expectations for the third quarter.

The company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $79.5 million due to a drop in market capitalization and delayed recovery in business performance.

Despite improvements, overall results were still down year-over-year, with a 13% decline in revenue compared to the prior year quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the gross margin improvement? A: Jennifer Ryu, CFO: The improvement in gross margin over Q1 was due to a better pay bill ratio, improved utilization of benched consultants, and favorable holiday impacts. Year-over-year, there was some degradation in the pay bill ratio due to talent shortages, especially in the EU and APAC regions, but this was offset by the Thanksgiving holiday impact.

Q: How is Reference Point performing, and is it meeting your expectations? A: Kate Duchene, CEO: Reference Point is performing to our expectations. We are integrating it quickly to expand its solutions into our client base, starting with financial services and exploring opportunities outside of this sector.

Q: Why was the stock buyback not more aggressive this quarter? A: Jennifer Ryu, CFO: The timing was influenced by our digital technology transformation. Now that it's complete, we expect to increase our stock repurchase activities.

Q: Can you provide more color on the on-demand segment's performance in Europe and Asia? A: Bhadresh Patel, COO: We are seeing increased demand in finance, accounting, digital transformation, and supply chain. The pipeline is filling up with early-stage discussions across clients, indicating more activity than last quarter.

Q: How should we think about the impact of the amortization of transformation costs? A: Jennifer Ryu, CFO: The annual amortization expense will be around $3 million, starting halfway through Q3, with Q4 being the first quarter to fully reflect this impact.

Q: How does the pace of project completion in November and December compare to a typical year? A: Bhadresh Patel, COO: We are not seeing the typical end-of-year project cliffs. We manage project endings and new engagements continuously, and this year is unique with more client activity than last year.

Q: What is the expected year-over-year change in revenue for the third fiscal quarter? A: Jennifer Ryu, CFO: At the midpoint of our guidance range, we expect a 15% year-over-year decline on an organic same-day constant currency basis.

Q: Can you share more about the cross-selling benefits and early successes? A: Bhadresh Patel, COO: We are seeing significant activity in finance transformation, digital transformation related to employee experience, and supply chain modernization. These align with our strategic focus and client needs.

