Resources Connection Inc (RGP) Faces Revenue Decline Amid Economic Challenges in Q2 Fiscal 2024

Revenue : Reported $163.1 million, a decrease from $200.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Net Income : Declined to $4.9 million, with a net income margin of 3.0%, compared to $17.4 million and a margin of 8.7% in the prior year quarter.

Gross Margin : Decreased to 38.9% from 41.1% year-over-year.

Diluted Earnings Per Share : Dropped to $0.14 from $0.51 in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA : Fell to $16.1 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.8%, down from $29.6 million and a margin of 14.8%.

Liquidity : Available financial liquidity increased to $269.4 million, up from $258.5 million.

Dividends: Declared cash dividends of $0.14 per share, consistent with the prior year quarter.

On January 3, 2024, Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RGP), a global consulting firm, released its 8-K filing, detailing financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended November 25, 2023. The company, which operates primarily through its subsidiary Resources Global Professionals (NASDAQ:RGP) and offers a range of consulting and business initiative support services, faced a challenging quarter marked by a significant revenue decline and reduced profitability.

Performance and Challenges

RGP's revenue for the quarter was $163.1 million, a stark decrease from $200.4 million in the prior year quarter. This decline was attributed to a tough macroeconomic environment, which led to a 19.2% decrease in same-day constant currency revenue. The company's net income also suffered, falling to $4.9 million from $17.4 million in the previous year, with net income margins contracting from 8.7% to 3.0%. The diluted earnings per share followed suit, dropping to $0.14 from $0.51.

The company's gross margin was impacted, decreasing to 38.9% from 41.1% year-over-year, primarily due to a higher pay/bill ratio and a spike in healthcare costs. Adjusted EBITDA also declined to $16.1 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.8%, compared to $29.6 million and a margin of 14.8% in the prior year quarter. Despite these challenges, RGP's available financial liquidity improved, reaching $269.4 million, up from $258.5 million.

Financial Achievements and Industry Importance

Despite the downturn, RGP maintained a consistent dividend payout of $0.14 per share and managed to increase its financial liquidity. These achievements are important as they demonstrate the company's commitment to shareholder returns and its ability to maintain financial flexibility in the Business Services industry, which is crucial for weathering economic uncertainties and investing in growth opportunities.

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from the income statement include a decrease in billable hours by 15.1% and a decline in the average bill rate by 4.7%. The balance sheet showed an increase in financial liquidity, while the cash flow statement reflected the company's ability to sustain dividend payments. These metrics are vital for understanding RGP's operational efficiency, pricing power, and financial health.

"We are pleased to deliver top line revenue and SG&A results toward the favorable end of our outlook ranges provided in October," said Kate W. Duchene, Chief Executive Officer. "We worked diligently throughout the quarter to extend engagements and close new business in a persistently uncertain macro environment."

Analysis of Company Performance

RGP's performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 reflects the broader challenges faced by the consulting industry during economic downturns. The company's efforts to adapt through initiatives focused on value-based pricing and expanding consulting capabilities, particularly in digital transformation and technology services, are steps toward positioning itself for recovery as economic conditions improve.

The company's focus on operational efficiency and maintaining strong client relationships, as indicated by the CEO's commentary, suggests a strategic approach to managing the downturn. However, the delayed client spending and project approvals highlight the need for RGP to continue enhancing its service offerings and competitive positioning.

For more detailed insights and analysis, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full earnings report and listen to the earnings call.

For further information, please contact Jennifer Ryu, Chief Financial Officer, at Jennifer.Ryu@rgp.com or Michael Sitrick at mike_sitrick@sitrick.com.

