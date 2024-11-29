Resona Holdings (TSE:8308) Eyes Growth with Earnings Surge and Corporate Lending Expansion

Resona Holdings has recently demonstrated remarkable financial performance, achieving a consolidated bottom line of ¥114.2 billion, which has led to an upward revision of its earnings targets to ¥175 billion, with a potential target of ¥190 billion. This success is underpinned by strategic moves to enhance top-line income and fee income growth, although challenges such as a relatively low ROE and anticipated revenue decline pose hurdles. The following report delves into key areas including financial performance, growth opportunities, and external threats affecting Resona Holdings.

TSE:8308 Share price vs Value as at Nov 2024

Unique Capabilities Enhancing Resona Holdings's Market Position

Resona Holdings has showcased its financial performance by achieving a consolidated bottom line of ¥114.2 billion, marking 69.2% progress against its initial full-year guidance. This success has prompted an upward revision of earnings targets to ¥175 billion, with an actual target of ¥190 billion, excluding one-off expenses. CEO Masahiro Minami highlighted this achievement, underscoring the company's strategic acumen. Additionally, Resona Holdings has improved its cost/income ratio to 63.9%, aligning with its medium-term management plan goals. This improvement is attributed to the expansion of top-line income, which has also supported strong fee income growth, increasing by ¥6.4 billion or 6% year-on-year. These strengths are further complemented by the company's trading position below its estimated fair value of ¥1775.12, suggesting potential undervaluation based on discounted cash flow analysis.

Internal Limitations Hindering Resona Holdings's Growth

While Resona Holdings has demonstrated financial prowess, certain weaknesses persist. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) is relatively low at 6.8%, falling short of the 20% benchmark and indicating room for improvement in shareholder returns. Additionally, the earnings growth over the past year, although impressive at 19%, did not surpass the Banks industry average of 22.6%. Furthermore, revenue is anticipated to decrease by 1.4% annually over the next three years, posing a challenge to sustaining growth momentum. Operating expenses have risen by ¥14.9 billion, which, although within planned limits, could strain financial resources if not managed effectively.

