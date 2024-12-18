Is Reservoir Media (RSVR) the Best Entertainment Stocks to Buy According to Analysts?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Entertainment Stocks To Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) stands against the other best entertainment stocks to buy according to analysts.
An Overview of the Entertainment Industry
According to a report by The Business Research Company, the international entertainment and media industry was valued at $2.51 trillion in 2023. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% to reach $3.55 trillion by 2028. Growth in the entertainment industry is driven by the rapid adoption of subscription models, the evolution of live events, and the use of augmented and virtual reality technologies.
A report published by FTI Delta earlier this year highlighted some significant trends and challenges in the media and entertainment industry. As per the report, the live entertainment sector has experienced a robust recovery, with global spending on live music in 2023 increasing by 49% compared to 2019. Major sports leagues, including the NFL, NBA, MLS, NHL, and IndyCar, have not only recovered but surpassed pre-pandemic attendance levels. The post-pandemic recovery within the industry has not been uniform. For instance, the filmed entertainment industry faced severe challenges in late 2023 due to strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA. These disruptions led to a more than 70% decline in production and marketing expenditures, compounding existing issues from early 2023 when studios were already tightening budgets. As a result, spending in 2023 was down approximately 35% from 2022, reflecting a struggling market. The report anticipates recovery for filmed entertainment post-strike to be more subdued than previous rebounds, with projections of about 25% year-over-year growth in 2024.
On the bright side, the report highlighted a significant growth trajectory for United States TV and connected TV (CTV) advertising, emphasizing the transformative impact of CTV on the advertising landscape. The combined US TV and CTV ad spending is projected to approach $100 billion by 2027, with CTV being the primary driver of this growth. In 2024 alone, CTV advertising is expected to increase by $5.5 billion, representing a 22% year-over-year growth. The surge in CTV advertising is largely attributed to the rise of premium ad-supported streaming services.
In addition to a robust performance expected within the advertising segment, the gaming sector remains resilient. The video game industry achieved a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2022. Despite a 6.3% decline from the peak surge during the COVID-19 pandemic, console sales in 2022 remained 18% higher than pre-pandemic levels, indicating strong ongoing demand for gaming hardware. As per the report, the overall outlook for the video game market remains positive, with expectations of above mid-single-digit growth throughout the next year.
Our Methodology
To compile the list of the 10 best entertainment stocks to buy according to analysts, we used the Finviz stock screener and our previous articles. Using these two sources we aggregated an initial list of entertainment stocks sorted by their market capitalization. Next, we checked analysts’ upside potential for each stock and shortlisted stocks with an analyst upside potential of at least 25%. Lastly, we ranked our stocks in ascending order of the analysts’ upside potential. We have also added the number of hedge funds holding each stock sourced from Insider Monkey’s Q3 2024 database. Please note that the data was collected on December 13, 2024.
Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)
Analysts’ Upside Potential: 43.65%
Number of Hedge Funds: 12
Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) is an independent music company that operates primarily in two main areas, music publishing and recorded music. They acquire rights to music catalogs, which allows them to earn money from royalties whenever those songs are used or performed. On the other hand, the recorded music segment focuses on acquiring sound recording catalogs and discovering new artists. The company also works on marketing, distributing, and selling these recordings.
The fiscal second quarter of 2025 came in with several strategic achievements for the company. Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) signed a publishing deal with rap icon Snoop Dogg, allowing it to publish his entire catalog and that of his label, Death Row Records. Moreover, the company also acquired the producer rights of legendary producer Jack Douglas, known for his work with Aerosmith and Cheap Trick, as well as publishing rights to songs by the late songwriter Billy Strange, including hits associated with Elvis Presley.
During the quarter the company generated $40.7 million in revenue, marking a 6% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth was largely driven by the strength of its Music Publishing segment, which saw a 10% rise in revenue. In addition, management also noted a significant increase in operating income with a 65% rise year-over-year, to $10.1 million. It is one of the best entertainment stocks to buy according to analysts.
