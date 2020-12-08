Canada markets open in 9 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    17,582.35
    +61.38 (+0.35%)
     

  • S&P 500

    3,691.96
    -7.16 (-0.19%)
     

  • DOW

    30,069.79
    -148.47 (-0.49%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7820
    +0.0008 (+0.10%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    45.45
    -0.31 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-CAD

    24,560.96
    -10.66 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    375.40
    -1.86 (-0.49%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    1,873.30
    +7.30 (+0.39%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,891.25
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9280
    -0.0410 (-4.23%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    12,566.75
    -29.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    21.30
    +0.51 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE

    6,555.39
    +5.16 (+0.08%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    26,482.13
    -65.31 (-0.25%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6452
    +0.0005 (+0.08%)
     

Research: Millions of smart devices vulnerable to hacking

·3 min read

BOSTON — Researchers at an cybersecurity firm say they have identified vulnerabilities in software widely used by millions of connected devices — flaws that could be exploited by hackers to penetrate business and home computer networks and disrupt them.

There is no evidence of any intrusions that made use of these vulnerabilities. But their existence in data-communications software central to internet-connected devices prompted the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to flag the issue in a bulletin.

Potentially affected devices from an estimated 150 manufacturers range from networked thermometers to “smart” plugs and printers to office routers and healthcare appliances to components of industrial control systems, the cybersecurity firm Forescout Technologies said in a report released Tuesday. Most affected are consumer devices including remote-controlled temperature sensors and cameras, it said.

In the worst case, control systems that drive "critical services to society" such as water, power and automated building management could be crippled, said Awais Rashid, a computer scientist at Bristol University in Britain who reviewed the Forescout findings.

In its advisory, CISA recommended that users take defensive measures to minimize the risk of hacking. In particular, it suggested cutting off industrial control systems from the internet and isolated from corporate networks.

The discovery highlights the dangers that cybersecurity experts often find in internet-linked appliances designed without much attention to security. Sloppy programming by developers is the main issue in this case, Rashid said.

Fixing the problems, which could afflict millions of impacted devices, is particularly complicated because they reside in so-called open-source software, code freely distributed for use and further modification. In this case, the issue involves fundamental internet software that manages communication between internet devices via a technology called TCP/IP.

Fixing the vulnerabilities in impacted devices is particularly complicated because open-source software isn't owned by anyone, said Elisa Costante, Forescout’s vice-president of research. Such code is often maintained by volunteers. Some of the vulnerable TCP/IP code is two decades old; some of it no longer supported, Costante added.

It is up to the device manufacturers themselves to patch the flaws and some may not bother given the time and expense required, she said. Some of the compromised code is embedded in a component from a supplier — and if no one documented that, no one may even know it's there.

“The biggest challenge comes in finding out what you’ve got,” Rashid said.

If unfixed, the vulnerabilities could leave corporate networks open to crippling denial-of-service attacks, ransomware delivery or malware that hijacks devices and enlists them in zombie botnets, the researchers said. With so many people working from home during the pandemic, home networks could be compromised and used as channels into corporate networks through remote-access connections.

Forescout notified as many vendors as it could about the vulnerabilities, which it dubbed AMNESIA:33. But it was impossible to identify all affected devices, Costante said. The company also alerted U.S., German and Japanese computer security authorities, she said.

The company discovered the vulnerabilities in what it called the largest study ever on the security of TCP/IP software, a year-long effort it called Project Memoria.

Frank Bajak, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Virus talks drag on liability as Congress preps stopgap aid

    Lawmakers are giving themselves more time to sort through their end-of-session business on government spending and COVID-19 relief, preparing a one-week stopgap spending bill that would prevent a shutdown this weekend. House floor leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said on Twitter that the temporary government funding bill is slated for a vote on Wednesday, when it is sure to easily pass. Hoyer had previously told lawmakers that this week would probably be the last of the session, but talks are going more slowly than hoped on a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill under assembly by senior members of the powerful Appropriations committees.

  • 15 countries without armed forces

    Not only is the Indian army one of the largest armies in the world, it is also, with a total personnel count of 4,207,250 as of 2018, one of the most powerful in the world. However, you will be surprised to discover that there are some countries in the world that do not have an armed force at all.The term country here means sovereign states and not dependencies (e.g., Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Bermuda), whose defence is the responsibility of another country or an army alternative. Many of the countries listed here typically have had a long-standing agreement with a former occupying country to ensure their national security concerns.Source: Wikipedia&nbsp;

  • Analysis: Second COVID-19 wave tests Turkey's commitment to austerity, higher rates

    A surge in COVID-19 infections and the prospect of another economic downturn could sorely test Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's reluctant acceptance of much higher interest rates and the need for greater austerity. Already, record COVID-19 infections and deaths have led to new curfews and shorter business hours, hitting Turkey's large hospitality sector and many others struggling with double-digit inflation, and raising fears of a winter recession. Erdogan is also facing serious geopolitical headwinds, with the European Union and the United States both weighing economic sanctions, respectively over a gas drilling dispute and Turkey's purchase of Russian missile defences.

  • Safe harbour law locks Congress into accepting Biden's win

    WASHINGTON — Happy Safe Harbor Day, America.Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met a deadline in federal law that essentially means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Joe Biden as the country's next president.It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can lock in its electoral votes by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by a congressionally imposed deadline, which this year is Tuesday.“What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia.The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote.In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. But Congress also set another deadline, six days before electors meet, to insulate state results from being challenged in Congress.By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to President Donald Trump.The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win.But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week.Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state law procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law.Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour.Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's.But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said.Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them.But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail.The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said.The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe-harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000.Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day.In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote.When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in George W. Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats.Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • In A Patchwork Quilt, renowned filmmaker Sai Paranjpye reflects on her creative practice, flaws, and failures

    Each chapter of A Patchwork Quilt is filled with lively anecdotes, a delightful sense of humour, and an ability to laugh at oneself.

  • Safe harbor law locks Congress into accepting Biden's win

    Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met a deadline in federal law that essentially means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. It's called a safe harbor provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can lock in its electoral votes by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by a congressionally imposed deadline, which this year is Tuesday. “What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia.

  • Allen throws for 4 TDs, Bills beat 49ers 34-24 in Arizona

    GLENDALE, Ariz. — The passes zipped through the air one by one, almost always finding their intended target right on the hands and in stride.By the time Josh Allen was done, the quarterback had finished one of the best games of his young NFL career, and the Buffalo Bills once again looked like one of the league's elite teams.Allen threw for 375 yards and tied a career high with four touchdown passes as the Bills stayed in sole possession of first place in the AFC East with a thoroughly impressive 34-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.“That’s our quarterback. He’s a baller,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. “I don’t know what answer you want me to say. It’s no surprise to us what he does every week. I’m happy he’s on our team.”Buffalo (9-3) moved a step closer to winning its division for the first time since 1995 thanks to a nearly flawless performance from Allen. The 24-year-old completed 32 of 40 passes with no interceptions.He threw touchdown passes to Cole Beasley, Dawson Knox, Isaiah McKenzie and Gabriel Davis as the Bills built a 17-7 halftime lead and controlled the majority of the second half.The Bills are one game ahead of the Miami Dolphins with four games left for both teams.San Francisco (5-7) lost in its first game at its adopted home in Arizona. The 49ers will be based in Glendale for at least the next three weeks after Santa Clara County issued strict new coronavirus protocols that forced the team to find a temporary new home.It was Allen's fourth game of the season with at least 300 yards passing and three touchdowns, which set a franchise record. Jim Kelly did it three times in 1991 and Drew Bledsoe three times in 2002.“I think Josh loves the hype and he loves to show people the truth,” Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said. “People always want to criticize, but Josh is one of those guys who’s built for the big moments.”The Bills had a much more pleasant trip to the desert than three weeks ago, when they lost a 32-30 heartbreaker to the Arizona Cardinals. That was the game when DeAndre Hopkins made a stunning catch over three Buffalo defenders with 2 seconds left for the game-winning score.San Francisco has had several recent injuries at its slot cornerback position and struggled to cover Beasley, who had a career-high 130 yards receiving on nine catches.“We knew exactly what they were running. We just came up short,” 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw said. “It was kind of a weird feeling.”State Farm Stadium — which is home to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals — was dressed up to make the 49ers feel slightly more at home. There were San Francisco banners hanging on the walls along the sidelines and the videoboard showed Niners highlights and flashed messages like “Faithful to the Bay."The teams traded goal-line stands in the first quarter.The Bills opened the game with a 74-yard drive that was stopped at the Niners 1 after Allen's fourth-down pass fell incomplete. San Francisco responded with a 97-yard drive that ended at the Buffalo 2 when Jeff Wilson Jr. was stuffed for no gain on fourth down.It was just the second game since 2000 that featured two turnovers on downs to start a game.But San Francisco got the ball back one play later on a fumble by Allen and the 49ers took advantage. Nick Mullens hit Brandon Aiyuk in the middle of the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown.It was all Buffalo for the rest of the first half and much of the game. Allen hit Beasley for a 5-yard touchdown and later found tight end Knox for a 4-yard score as the Bills pushed ahead 17-7 by halftime.Mullens finished 26-of-39 passing for 316 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The 49ers weren't bad on offence, but couldn't keep pace with Allen and the Bills.“We needed to play our best and I think we were very close to doing it,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We just had a few things that didn’t keep us out on the field. When you do that versus an offence and quarterback like that and you don’t get it back for a while, the game gets away from you.”PRIME-TIME SUCCESSThe Bills got a rare prime-time win. They're now 8-22 in prime-time games since 2000, and 2-8 on Monday night, with their one victory coming against the Jets in November 2014, when the game was moved back a day and played in Detroit after a major snowstorm snarled much of Buffalo.It was their first win in an official “Monday Night Football” game since beating Miami 23-18 in 1999.ALLEN'S HOMECOMING, SORT OFAllen had a big game against the 49ers, which is the team he rooted for while growing up in Firebaugh, California. The town is about a 3-hour drive from San Francisco, and Allen went to games as a kid with his family. This was the first time he had played against San Francisco.INJURIESBills: Beasley left in the first quarter and was evaluated for a head injury but quickly returned. ... RB Devin Singletary (knee) left in the first quarter but returned. ... Safety Jaquan Johnson was hurt on a punt return in the fourth quarter and limped off the field with help.49ers: DT D.J. Jones (ankle) left in the first half and didn't return.UP NEXTThe Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.The 49ers stay in Arizona and they'll host Washington on Sunday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDavid Brandt, The Associated Press

  • Chinmay Tumbe on his new book that deep dives into major pandemics, and how they influenced India, the world

    Chinmay Tumbe in this book, specifically focusses on the period between 1817 to 1920, which in terms of India's tryst with pandemics is a significant time. This period witnessed nearly five percent of the mid-point global population being wiped out by pandemics, or 70 million people.

  • CES 2021: Scheduled to be held from 11-14 January; registrations for media, public now open

    This will be the first time ever when the annual CES event will be held online.

  • UK-based kids' bank account app gohenry raises $40 million

    Children's bank account app gohenry said on Tuesday it had raised $40 million to fund expansion in its home market of Britain and in the United States. It is used by 1.2 million parents and children. Gohenry said the funding round was led by U.S. growth-equity firm Edison Partners and included investment from Gaia Capital Partners, Citi Ventures, and Muse Capital.

  • Late Night Hosts Take Shots At Trump’s Continued Efforts To Challenge Election Results, Rudy Giuliani’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

    More than a month after election day and Donald Trump still refuses to concede to President-Elect Joe Biden. While the results of the 2020 presidential election haven’t changed, the coronavirus’ hand over the United States has grown severely stronger as numerous states have reported elevated cases and deaths. But between trying to overturn the results […]

  • UK rolling out COVID-19 vaccine to public as world watches

    LONDON — U.K. health authorities are rolling out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval.The first shot will come Tuesday at one of a network of hospital hubs around the country where the initial phase of the U.K. program will be rolled out on what has been dubbed “V-Day.”Public health officials are asking the public to be patient because only those who are most at risk from COVID-19 will be vaccinated in the early stages. Medical staff will contact patients to arrange appointments, and most will have to wait until next year before there is enough vaccine to expand the program.“I think there’s every chance that we will look back on ... (Tuesday) as marking a decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus,” said Simon Stevens, the CEO of England’s National Health Service.The first 800,000 doses are going to people over 80 who are either hospitalized or already have outpatient appointments scheduled, along with nursing home workers. Others will have to wait their turn.Among those older Britons scheduled to get vaccinated is Hari Shukla of Newcastle.“When I received the telephone call, I was very excited I got the opportunity of joining in and taking part in that,? he said. “So we are very very pleased and happy and excited as well.?Buckingham Palace refused to comment on reports that Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, would be vaccinated as a public example of its safety.“Our goal is totally to protect every member of the population, Her Majesty, of course, as well,” Dr. June Raine, chief executive of Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, told the BBC.Public health officials elsewhere are watching Britain’s rollout as they prepare for the unprecedented task of vaccinating billions of people to end a pandemic that has killed more than 1.5 million. While the U.K. has a well-developed infrastructure for delivering vaccines, it is geared to administer them to groups such as school children or pregnant women, not the whole population.The U.K. is getting a head start on the project after British regulators on Dec. 2 gave emergency authorization to the vaccine produced by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. U.S. and European Union authorities are also reviewing the vaccine, alongside rival products developed by U.S. biotechnology company Moderna, and a collaboration between Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca.On Saturday, Russia began vaccinating thousands of doctors, teachers and others at dozens of centres in Moscow with its Sputnik V vaccine. That program is being viewed differently because Russia authorized use of Sputnik V last summer after it was tested in only a few dozen people.The first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were delivered to a selected group of U.K. hospitals on Sunday.At one of those facilities, Croydon University Hospital, south of London, staff members couldn’t so much as touch the vials, but they were thrilled to just have them in the building.“I’m so proud,” said Louise Coughlan, joint chief pharmacist at Croydon Health Services NHS Trust.The vaccine can’t arrive soon enough for the U.K., which has more than 61,000 COVID-19 related deaths — more than any other country has reported in Europe. The U.K. has more than 1.7 million cases.The 800,000 doses are only a fraction of what is needed. The government is targeting more than 25 million people, or about 40% of the population, in the first phase of its vaccination program, which gives first priority to those who are highest risk from the disease.After those over 80 and nursing home workers, the program will be expanded as the supply increases, with the vaccine offered roughly on the basis of age groups, starting with the oldest people.In England, the vaccine will be delivered at 50 hospital hubs in the first wave of the program, with more hospitals expected to offer it as the rollout ramps up. Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales are making their own plans under the U.K.’s system of devolved administration.Logistical issues are slowing the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine because it has to be stored at minus-70 degrees Celsius (minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit).The immunization program will be a “marathon not a sprint,” said professor Stephen Powis, medical director for NHS England.Authorities also are focusing on large-scale distribution points because each package of vaccine contains 975 doses and they don’t want any to be wasted.The U.K. has agreed to buy millions of doses from seven different producers. Governments around the world are making agreements with multiple developers to ensure they lock in delivery of the products that are ultimately approved for widespread use.___Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreakDanica Kirka, The Associated Press

  • Big carbon? Oil majors turn to nature to help plug revenue gap

    Oil companies such as BP and Shell are nurturing nature as a future revenue stream, betting on an expected rise in carbon credit prices as their fossil fuel profits ebb. The Californian firm expects to generate $1 billion for landowners over the next 10 years, after a 20-40% cut of the proceeds, its chief executive Sean Carney said. Climate change goals, agreed in Paris in 2016, have fuelled a growing, but still immature, market for carbon offsets as companies and countries seek to fall in line.

  • Clean Power Capital Corp.

    PowerTap’s Blue Hydrogen Uses Innovative Carbon Capture SystemVANCOUVER, British Columbia and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE"). The Company is pleased to provide an update on the activities of its previously announced investment in PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”). PowerTap is introducing an innovative carbon capture system to its patented PowerTap onsite steam methane reformation hydrogen production to generate blue hydrogen. The majority of Hydrogen in the USA is produced utilizing Steam Methane Reformer technology (SMR) and utilizes natural gas as its primary feedstock. This process provides the lowest cost per kilogram for the production of Hydrogen of any other method currently commercially available today. However, the production of this Grey Hydrogen has a major byproduct called CO2 (carbon dioxide) which is a very destructive greenhouse gas. As described in the article, “Estimating The Carbon Footprint of Hydrogen Production,” dated June 6, 2020, the amount of CO2 generated is massive, almost a nine to one ratio CO2 to Hydrogen produced1. It is critical to contain carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere to protect the environment and meet the standard necessary to produce blue hydrogen.Carbon capture systems are designed to eliminate the release of CO2 by various means from sequestration, absorption and/or by producing a chemical reaction to consume all of the CO2. However, the fact is that all of these methods have their own challenges and offsets. PowerTap utilizes a unique process that creates a chemical reaction that not only disposes of the CO2 but in the process creates clean renewable electricity that can be fed back into the local electric grid or used to create a unique renewable micro grids for local power distribution. This solution has never been available in a small scale Hydrogen production solution and will be the first deployed in support of PowerTap’s modular Hydrogen fueling stations in the U.S.“We strongly believe the combination of Steam Methane Reformer technology and Carbon Capture System produces one of the greenest Hydrogen commercially available today”, said Kelley Owen, PowerTap’s Chief Operating Officer. “Furthermore, to substantiate these claims we would refer people to the Department of Energy’s Wells to Wheels Record 9002, ‘Well-to-Wheels Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Petroleum Use,’ dated March 25, 20092, which shows that Hydrogen produced utilizing Steam Methane Reformer (SMR) technology in conjunction with Carbon Capture Systems produce less than one fourth the GHG (greenhouse gas) of Electrolysis systems powered off the U.S. electricity grid. We look forward to building out the Hydrogen Highway of today by producing fuel at the lowest possible cost, while providing a greener solution on a large scale commercially available in urban markets to support the refueling of vehicles and fleets across the U.S.”About PowerTapThe Company invested in PowerTap on October 27, 2020 (see the Company’s news release on October 28, 2020). PowerTap is leading the charge to build out cost-effective hydrogen fueling infrastructure through its environmentally friendly intellectual property, product design for the modularized and lowest tier production cost of hydrogen, and launch plan. PowerTap technology-based hydrogen fueling stations are located in private enterprises and public stations (near LAX airport) in California, Texas, Massachusetts, and Maryland. Additional information about PowerTap and the Hydrogen Industry may be found at its website at http://www.powertapfuels.comABOUT CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP.Clean Power is an investment company, that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in our investments. A copy of Clean Power’s amended and restated investment policy may be found under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.ON BEHALF OF THE CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP. BOARD OF DIRECTORS“Joel Dumaresq”Joel Dumaresq CEO +1 (604) 687-2038 info@cleanpower.capitalLearn more about Clean Power by visiting our website at: https://cleanpower.capital/THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Clean Power. Some assumptions include, without limitation, the development of hydrogen powered vehicles by vehicle makers, the adoption of hydrogen powered vehicles by the market, legislation and regulations favoring the use of hydrogen as an alternative energy source, the Company’s ability to build out its planned hydrogen fueling station network, and the Company’s ability to raise sufficient funds to fund its business plan. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. This press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, among other things, the timing and ability of the Company to complete any potential investments or acquisitions, if at all, and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking information contained in this press release.Although the Company believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions expressed in such forward- looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements and such statements are not guarantees of future performance.The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.1 https://www.forbes.com/sites/rrapier/2020/06/06/estimating-the-carbon-footprint-of-hydrogen-production/?sh=61fe73ab24bd 2 https://powertapfuels.com/pdf/DOE_wells_wheels.pdf

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has dangerously contended that in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • 87-Yr-Old Indian-Origin Man Among World’s 1st to Get COVID Vaccine

    “I am delighted to be doing my bit by getting the vaccine; I feel it is my duty to do so,” Shukla said.

  • Bharat bandh: India farmers protest against law

    Tens of thousands of farmers are protesting at Delhi's borders against farm reforms.

  • Sounders score twice late, stun Minnesota United 3-2

    SEATTLE — Gustav Svensson scored off a corner kick in the final moments of second-half stoppage time, and the Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United 3-2 on Monday night to advance to the MLS Cup final.Seattle scored three times in the final 15 minutes of regulation and stoppage time to stun Minnesota and claim the Western Conference championship for the fourth time in the past five seasons.Seattle will travel to Columbus to face the Crew in the MLS Cup final on Saturday.Will Bruin scored in the 75th minute to pull Seattle within 2-1 and set the stage for the wild final moments when the Sounders scored twice off corner kicks. Raul Ruidiaz had a fortunate bounce fall at his feet before he beat goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to pull the Sounders even at 2-2 just before the end of the 90 minutes.Seattle continued to press for a winner and nearly got it from Ruidiaz only to see his shot hit the outside of the post. But Svensson came through by rising above on the final corner kick and giving the Sounders the victory.Tim Booth, The Associated Press

  • Australia's western state removes quarantine requirements for more travellers

    Australia's western state began on Tuesday to allow travellers from Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) to enter without having to quarantine for the first time in eight months, in the latest sign the country is returning to some kind of normalcy. The move comes as Australia's two most populous states have seen little to no new cases in recent weeks, and underscores Australia's success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed over 1.5 million people worldwide. People entering Western Australia from Victoria and NSW will no longer be required to observe a quarantine in a hotel for two weeks, state Premier Mark McGowan said.

  • Research: Millions of smart devices vulnerable to hacking

    BOSTON — Researchers at an cybersecurity firm say they have identified vulnerabilities in software widely used by millions of connected devices — flaws that could be exploited by hackers to penetrate business and home computer networks and disrupt them.There is no evidence of any intrusions that made use of these vulnerabilities. But their existence in data-communications software central to internet-connected devices prompted the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to flag the issue in a bulletin.Potentially affected devices from an estimated 150 manufacturers range from networked thermometers to “smart” plugs and printers to office routers and healthcare appliances to components of industrial control systems, the cybersecurity firm Forescout Technologies said in a report released Tuesday. Most affected are consumer devices including remote-controlled temperature sensors and cameras, it said.In the worst case, control systems that drive "critical services to society" such as water, power and automated building management could be crippled, said Awais Rashid, a computer scientist at Bristol University in Britain who reviewed the Forescout findings.In its advisory, CISA recommended that users take defensive measures to minimize the risk of hacking. In particular, it suggested cutting off industrial control systems from the internet and isolated from corporate networks.The discovery highlights the dangers that cybersecurity experts often find in internet-linked appliances designed without much attention to security. Sloppy programming by developers is the main issue in this case, Rashid said.Fixing the problems, which could afflict millions of impacted devices, is particularly complicated because they reside in so-called open-source software, code freely distributed for use and further modification. In this case, the issue involves fundamental internet software that manages communication between internet devices via a technology called TCP/IP.Fixing the vulnerabilities in impacted devices is particularly complicated because open-source software isn't owned by anyone, said Elisa Costante, Forescout’s vice-president of research. Such code is often maintained by volunteers. Some of the vulnerable TCP/IP code is two decades old; some of it no longer supported, Costante added.It is up to the device manufacturers themselves to patch the flaws and some may not bother given the time and expense required, she said. Some of the compromised code is embedded in a component from a supplier — and if no one documented that, no one may even know it's there.“The biggest challenge comes in finding out what you’ve got,” Rashid said.If unfixed, the vulnerabilities could leave corporate networks open to crippling denial-of-service attacks, ransomware delivery or malware that hijacks devices and enlists them in zombie botnets, the researchers said. With so many people working from home during the pandemic, home networks could be compromised and used as channels into corporate networks through remote-access connections.Forescout notified as many vendors as it could about the vulnerabilities, which it dubbed AMNESIA:33. But it was impossible to identify all affected devices, Costante said. The company also alerted U.S., German and Japanese computer security authorities, she said.The company discovered the vulnerabilities in what it called the largest study ever on the security of TCP/IP software, a year-long effort it called Project Memoria.Frank Bajak, The Associated Press