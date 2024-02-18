Maritime authorities investigate reported attack on UK-registered cargo ship near Yemen

Houthi fighters at the controls of a machine gun mounted on a vehicle during a protest in Sana’a against the US-UK actions. Photograph: Yahya Arhab/EPA

The UK is investigating reports that a cargo ship has come under attack off the coast of Yemen, after an apparent explosion close to the vessel on Sunday.

Following the reports of damage to the vessel, the UK Maritime Trade Operations said: “Military authorities are investigating. UKMTO has received a report of an incident 35 NM [nautical miles] south of Al Mukha, Yemen.

“The master reports an explosion in close proximity to the vessel resulting in damage. Master reports all crew are safe.

Related: Houthi attacks in Red Sea having a ‘catastrophic’ effect on aid to Sudan

“Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.”

Sky News, citing private security firm Ambrey, said the vessel was UK-registered and had come “under attack” in the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The ship is believed to be Belize-flagged, Lebanese-operated and UK-registered.

Since 11 January, the UK and the US have carried out joint airstrikes against Houthi rebels to try to stop attacks on commercial shipping. Those strikes were also supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands.

The Houthi rebels – who are supplied, trained and advised by Iran – have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea since November over Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

They have often targeted vessels with tenuous or no clear links to Israel, imperilling shipping in a key route for trade between Asia, the Middle East and Europe.