Repligen Stock Soars 10% on Record Growth and Bold Moves

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is stealing the spotlight after reporting a standout third quarter, with revenue climbing 10% year-over-year to $155 million. The bioprocessing tech leader saw CDMO revenue skyrocket 20%, with equipment sales and new modality revenues hitting all-time highs. CEO Olivier Loeillot didn't hold back, crediting the team's execution and improving market trends for the stellar results. The company narrowed its full-year revenue guidance to $630$639 million, signaling confidence as order intake outpaced sales by 4%. Translation? Repligen is riding a wave of momentum that's showing no signs of slowing.

Wall Street noticed. Shares popped 10% on the news, fueled by Repligen's adjusted net income doubling to $24 million and adjusted EPS soaring to $0.43 from $0.23 a year ago. The company isn't just riding market recoveryit's paving new paths. Big moves like the opening of their new Repligen Training and Innovation Center (RTIC) and the strategic acquisition of chromatography innovator Tantti Laboratory Inc. are proof they're playing the long game. And with CDMO and consumables demand staying strong, Repligen is positioning itself to dominate in 2025 and beyond.

The takeaway? Repligen is crushing it where it countsinnovation, market leadership, and execution. With differentiated tech fueling record revenues and a clear growth roadmap, investors have plenty to be excited about. As the bioprocessing market heats up, Repligen looks primed to lead the charge. This quarter was just the opening act; the real show starts in 2025.

