Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Fell Due to CEO Transition

Parnassus Investments, an investment management company, released the “Parnassus Mid Cap Fund” second quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the Fund (Investor Shares) declined -5.80% (net of fees) underperforming the Russell Midcap Index’s -3.35% return. Stock selection drove the underperformance of the portfolio. The portfolio's strong holdings can mitigate market downturns and capitalize on growth opportunities as cyclical pressures decrease and long-term trends prevail. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Parnassus Mid Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the second quarter 2024 investor letter. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) develops and distributes bioprocessing technologies and systems. The one-month return of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) was -10.95%, and its shares lost 8.89% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On September 6, 2024, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) stock closed at $147.07 per share with a market capitalization of $8.237 billion.

Parnassus Mid Cap Fund stated the following regarding Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

"Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a leading bioprocessing company, posted a soft first-quarter revenue result. The stock fell further after the company announced a CEO transition. We are pleased that the well-regarded outgoing CEO will remain as executive chair. We believe Repligen is well positioned to benefit once the cyclical downturn reverses."

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is not on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 37 hedge fund portfolios held Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) at the end of the second quarter which was 32 in the previous quarter. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) reported $154 million in revenues in the second quarter, a decline of 3% year-over-year. While we acknowledge the potential of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is as promising as NVIDIA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

