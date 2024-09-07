Repair work will keep 60-year-old ferry out of service for half a year: BC Ferries

VICTORIA — The company operating British Columbia's ferries says divers have recovered a propeller that fell off one of its vessels and triggered an oil spill earlier this week, but notes it will take six months to complete the needed repairs.

A statement from BC Ferries says the propeller from the 60 year-old Queen of New Westminster -- which weighs about 4,500 kilograms -- was pulled from the seabed Saturday morning after two days of recovery work.

Officials took the ferry out of service earlier this week after discovering the starboard propeller had "sheared off from its propulsion shaft."

The incident also saw about 800 litres of light hydraulic oil spilled into surrounding waters, though BC Ferries says the type of oil leaked "disperses quickly in the marine environment" and no oil sheens have been detected.

The company says a preliminary visual inspection suggests the propeller shaft may have fractured due to structural fatigue, and the repairs are expected to be significant and involve completely disassembling port and starboard propeller systems.

It estimates the full repair could take half a year, noting the work will also depend on global parts availability and manufacturing timelines.

Meanwhile, all of the vessel's sailings up to Sept. 30 have been cancelled, and BC Ferries says it's looking at ways to add additional trips on other boats.

CEO Nicolas Jimenez said the company plans to ask the BC Ferries Commission for permission to add a net new vessel to its major routes, adding impact to service would have been minimal this week if the company had a backup craft.

The Queen of New Westminster operates on the popular Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route between Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria. It can carry more than 250 cars and 1,300 passengers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press