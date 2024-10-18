Rentokil Initial PLC (RKLIF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong International Growth and ...

Total Revenue Growth: 3.6% in the third quarter.

Organic Revenue Growth: 2.6% in the third quarter.

International Regions Organic Growth: 4.4% in the third quarter.

Europe Organic Growth: 4.7% in the third quarter.

Asia and MENAT Organic Growth: 6.5% in the third quarter.

North America Organic Revenue Growth: 1.4% in the third quarter.

Annualized Cost Saving: $22 million from headcount reduction.

Additional Inflation Costs: $7 million annualized.

Material and Consumable Costs: $10 million expected to unwind during Q4 and next year.

Customer Retention in North America: Improved to 79.9%.

Colleague Retention in North America: Improved from 77.8% to 78.5%.

Integration Progress: Systems and data integration in 28 branches with combined revenues of $136 million.

Total Integrated Branches: 36 branches with revenues of around $172 million.

Upcoming Integration: Systems migration in 23 branches with total revenue of around $130 million.

Release Date: October 17, 2024

Positive Points

Rentokil Initial PLC (RKLIF) reported a total revenue growth of 3.6% in the third quarter, with organic revenue growth of 2.6%.

The company's international regions showed strong performance, with Europe achieving 4.7% organic growth and Asia and MENAT regions delivering 6.5% organic growth.

Cost-saving measures in North America are expected to result in an annualized saving of around $22 million.

The company is implementing new strategies to increase organic growth, including the Right Way 2 growth plan and piloting new satellite branches.

Customer retention in North America improved slightly to 79.9%, and colleague retention also showed improvement.

Negative Points

North America's organic revenue growth was only 1.4%, which was below expectations.

The company faced higher-than-expected material and consumable costs in North America, partly due to inflation.

There was a weaker termite season in North America, leading to elevated inventory levels.

The integration process has led to a delay in synergy realization, pushing out 2025 synergies by approximately two to three months.

The company is facing challenges in optimizing its branch network, which may impact future growth strategies.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You've had a significant improvement in five-star Google reviews across your major brands. Is this due to improved service quality or are you being more proactive in asking customers for reviews? Are technicians incentivized to get these reviews? A: It's a bit of both. Technicians are trained to ask for reviews when customers express satisfaction. We don't solicit reviews, but we do encourage happy customers to leave them. This year, we've seen a significant increase in five-star reviews, particularly for Terminix. Improving organic search involves updating webpage content, increasing five-star reviews, and optimizing location presence, which is why we're piloting satellite branches.

Q: On the guidance of 1% growth in the second half, does this imply a slowdown in Q4? How conservative is this given the positive commentary on leads? A: The 1.4% growth in Q3 is considered as circa 1%. The fourth quarter is typically the offseason, and while we have integration activities, we're not expecting a downturn. The guidance remains at circa 1% for the second half, and we're not adjusting it based on the Q3 performance.

Q: Regarding satellite branches, does this mark a change from the big branch strategy? How does this affect the synergy target? A: This is not a U-turn but an intelligent reflection on optimizing branch structure. The satellite branches are part of a review to enhance local traffic and organic growth. We're not calling any changes to the total synergy target at this point, but we'll review the results and update accordingly.

Q: What impact has Trian's involvement had on the Board? A: The relationship with Brian, the new Board member from Trian, has been positive. The contribution has been excellent, and we're having quality discussions. However, I won't provide a running commentary on individual Board members or shareholders.

Q: On the integration and route optimization, what are your expectations for branch integration in the first half of next year? A: By the end of this year, about 10% of the combined estate will have undergone systems integration. We won't do much in Q1 as we review the pay plans and satellite branches. The plan is still to complete by the end of 2026, but we'll update if there are any changes in timing or phasing.

