Renting vs. Buying Real Estate: See the Cost Difference in 7 Arizona Cities

1989_s / iStock.com

The decision you make when determining whether or not you have the ability to rent a home or buy it outright is one of the most significant financial undertakings you’ll experience. Either way, you could be making steep monthly payments but when it comes to the Arizona housing market what is the cost difference? Whether you are currently focusing on short-term savings goals or long-term financial health, deciding to rent or buy or buy will boil down to several factors.

Arizona’s real estate market has experienced significant growth in recent years, particularly in major cities like Phoenix, Tucson and Scottsdale. Home prices have risen, driven by population growth, low interest rates and a strong economy. However, the market varies widely across the state, with some areas offering more affordable options fixed-rate mortgages or homeowners insurance than others.

Read More: 6 Best Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

For You: 7 Reasons You Must Speak To a Financial Advisor Before Spending $50,000 or More

What Renting vs. Buying Involves

Renting in Arizona can be more affordable in the short term, as it involves lower upfront costs compared to the costs of buying. Renters typically pay a security deposit and first and last month’s rent, but avoid the significant down payment and closing costs associated with a home purchase. Additionally, renting offers predictable monthly expenses, as renters are not responsible for property taxes, repairs or maintenance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buying a home in Arizona requires a substantial initial investment, including a down payment, closing costs and potential upfront repairs or renovations. Monthly mortgage payments may be higher than rent, but they contribute to building equity in the property. Homeowners also benefit from potential tax benefits such as deductions on mortgage interest and when paying property taxes.

GOBankingRates recently did a study to determine the cost difference between renting and buying based on such factors as the overall cost of living, median household income, average home values, mortgage payments or rental costs. Here are key takeaways from these seven major cities in Arizona.

Story continues

Curious what this looks like in other regions? Here’s the cost of renting versus buying in every state.

Kruck20 / iStock.com

Phoenix

Population: 1,609,456

Household median income: $72,092

Average home value: $431,906

Average monthly expenditures: $2,071

Average monthly mortgage payments: $2,557

Average monthly rent: $1,739

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,629

Renter monthly cost of living: $3,810

Try This: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Find Out: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

constantgardener / Getty Images

Tucson

Population: 541,033

Household median income: $52,049

Average home value: $334,925

Average monthly expenditures: $1,890

Average monthly mortgage payments: $1,983

Average monthly rent: $1,540

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $3,873

Renter monthly cost of living: $3,429

Consider This: 5 Worst California Cities To Buy Property Over the Next 5 Years, per Real Estate Agents

Terryfic3D / Getty Images

Mesa

Population: 503,390

Household median income: $73,766

Average home value: $443,952

Average monthly expenditures: $2,042

Average monthly mortgage payments: $2,629

Average monthly rent: $1,708

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,670

Renter monthly cost of living: $3,750

©Five Below

Chandler

Population: 275,618

Household median income: $99,374

Average home value: $534,200

Average monthly expenditures: $2,044

Average monthly mortgage payments: $3,163

Average monthly rent: $2,035

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,207

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,079

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gilbert

Population: 267,267

Household median income: $115,179

Average home value: $584,424

Average monthly expenditures: $2,076

Average monthly mortgage payments: $3,461

Average monthly rent: $2,200

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $5,537

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,276

Be Aware: 3 Best Florida Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According To Real Estate Agents

halbergman / Getty Images

Glendale

Population: 248,083

Household median income: $66,375

Average home value: $419,081

Average monthly expenditures: $2,087

Average monthly mortgage payments: $2,482

Average monthly rent: $1,739

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $4,569

Renter monthly cost of living: $3,826

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Scottsdale

Population: 240,537

Household median income: $104,197

Average home value: $830,727

Average monthly expenditures: $2,052

Average monthly mortgage payments: $4,919

Average monthly rent: $2,135

Homeowner monthly cost of living: $6,971

Renter monthly cost of living: $4,187

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the average cost of living for homeowners and renters in the largest 100 U.S. cities by population. First GOBankingRates found the top 100 cities by population as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, a number of factors were found including; total population, total households, household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and by using the national average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all residents. The single-family home value was sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index and by assuming a 10% downpayment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage rate can be calculated. The average rental cost was sourced from the Zillow Observed Rental Index for each city. The average rent cost and average mortgage cost can be used with the average expenditure cost to calculate the total cost of living for renters and homeowners. The cities were ranked to show the cheapest to most expensive cities and then sorted by total population to show the cost of living for homeowners and renters in the top 100 cities by population. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 15, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Renting vs. Buying Real Estate: See the Cost Difference in 7 Arizona Cities