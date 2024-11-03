Here’s What Rent Gen X Should Expect To Pay in These 6 North Carolina Cities

If you’re a member of Generation X eyeing a move to North Carolina, what living costs should you expect? How much does rent cost these days in the Tar Heel State’s largest cities?

Average monthly rents in six popular North Carolina cities come in between $1,100 and $1,400, based on data compiled in a recent GOBankingRates study. That’s relatively inexpensive compared to many other states, and it’s part of the reason North Carolina — which has a population with about 30% Gen Xers — has seen such a huge influx of new residents in recent years.

Around 340,000 people moved to the Tar Heel State in 2023, based on figures from the U.S. Census. Only Texas, Florida and California had higher totals.

Generation X generally includes those born between 1965 and 1980. As more members of this group close in on retirement, North Carolina lures them with a reasonable cost of living, vibrant cities, mountains, beaches and some very, very good barbecue. There are possible cons as well, including the state’s vulnerability to extreme weather.

To provide insights into the cost of living in the Tar Heel State, GOBankingRates analyzed data for six cities: Charlotte, Durham, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Raleigh and Winston-Salem. In addition to average monthly rent costs, our list includes total population, livability scores and more. Data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, ApartmentList, the Zillow Home Value Index, AreaVibes and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Charlotte

Total population: 875,045

Percentage of population age 65+: 10.7%

Livability score: 80

Total cost of living (annual): $40,970

Average monthly rent (overall): $1,448

Average monthly rent (1 bedroom): $1,317

Average monthly rent (2 bedroom): $1,436

Charlotte is North Carolina’s largest city and one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. It boasts multiple professional sports teams, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the Carowinds Amusement Park and numerous other attractions.

Durham

Total population: 284,094

Percentage of population age 65+: 12.7%

Livability score: 82

Total cost of living (annual): $39,277

Average monthly rent (overall): $1,366

Average monthly rent (1 bedroom): $1,200

Average monthly rent (2 bedroom): $1,397

