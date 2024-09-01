Is Renew Holdings plc's (LON:RNWH) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Renew Holdings' (LON:RNWH) stock up by 2.1% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Renew Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Renew Holdings is:

26% = UK£49m ÷ UK£190m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.26.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Renew Holdings' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

To begin with, Renew Holdings has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 13% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably laid the groundwork for Renew Holdings' moderate 18% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Renew Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 15% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is RNWH fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Renew Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 33% (implying that the company retains 67% of its profits), it seems that Renew Holdings is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Renew Holdings has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 29%. Still, forecasts suggest that Renew Holdings' future ROE will drop to 20% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Renew Holdings' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

