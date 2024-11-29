Renew Holdings (LON:RNWH) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.1267

The board of Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 5.6% on the 14th of March to £0.1267, up from last year's comparable payment of £0.12. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.7%.

Renew Holdings' Projected Earnings Seem Likely To Cover Future Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Renew Holdings was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 16.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.05 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.183. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. Renew Holdings has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Renew Holdings has grown earnings per share at 17% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Renew Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 4 Renew Holdings analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Renew Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

