Rely on Social Security? Consider Moving To These 6 Cities Under Trump’s Presidency

With Donald Trump returning to the White House, many Americans relying on Social Security wonder how potential economic shifts will impact their fixed income and quality of life.

“Regardless of who the president is, if you rely on Social Security as your primary source of income and are looking to move to maximize your income potential, you should consider moving to a state that doesn’t tax Social Security benefits,” said Joe Schmitz, CEO of Peak Retirement Planning.

Currently, 41 of the 50 states do not tax Social Security, which is a huge benefit. Additionally, the cost of living is lower outside of big cities. Consider moving further away from a large city in order to decrease some daily costs of living.”

Whether you’re seeking affordability or an enriching lifestyle, these U.S. cities will let you stretch your dollars further, even with the Trump administration.

San Antonio

San Antonio’s affordable cost of living, vibrant culture and retirement-friendly community make it attractive, especially for Americans on fixed incomes. Housing is inexpensive compared to other cities, with the median home price at $300,000. Besides, Texas is one of the most tax-friendly states in the country, with no state income tax, not to mention the healthcare access this city has.

Beyond the affordability and healthcare benefits, San Antonio offers several senior-friendly activities. From the historic Alamo to the River Walk and several museums, there are many fun things to do, even on a budget. Plus, the mild weather is perfect for enjoying outdoor activities almost year-round.

Lakeland, Florida

Retirees have recently been flocking to Lakeland, Florida, because of its inviting climate. The mild winters and warm summers aren’t only perfect for outdoor recreation but also mean less money spent on heating and cooling.

“Lakeland stands out precisely because it’s free of state income tax and has a relatively low cost of living compared to other parts of Florida,” said Lucas Barcelo, founder of Thrivin Life. Housing options range from single-family homes to gated retirement communities geared to seniors.

Pittsburgh

Healthcare and housing costs are a priority when it comes to relocating and Pittsburgh ranks well on this. The cost of living is well below the national average and offers many tax-friendly advantages to retirees. Pennsylvania generally doesn’t tax retirement income, including Social Security benefits and withdrawals from 401(k) plans and IRAs. This is a plus for retirees relying on Social Security as they can stretch their dollars more.

