RELX (LON:REL) Has Announced A Dividend Of £0.182

RELX PLC (LON:REL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.182 per share on the 5th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

RELX's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, RELX's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 32.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 48% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

RELX Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.246 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.588. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.1% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that RELX has been growing its earnings per share at 5.5% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

RELX Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that RELX is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for RELX that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

