'I was relieved': Kentucky couples loses, then finds $50,000 Powerball lottery ticket

After purchasing and then losing a Powerball ticket, one Kentucky couple is relieved to have found the ticket and claimed the prize worth $50,000.

Mark Perdue of Bowling Green, Kentucky bought a Powerball ticket for the Oct. 30, 2023 drawing at the AM Express in Bowling Green.

Perdue is a regular at the store, and when he went back about a week later to buy a Diet Mountain Dew, he said the owner congratulated him.

"I said, ‘for what?’ And she said, ‘You won the lottery,’" Perdue told Kentucky Lottery officials. "I said, ‘I wish.’ She said, ‘you did, I have you on video.’”

But Perdue and his wife were unable to find the winning ticket for the next three months. His wife said she had thrown a ticket away, but it was an older ticket. She convinced herself that maybe it was actually the winning ticket.

Perdue, who is the president of the manufacturing plant KIRIU USA, luckily had a visitor in town in February from another plant, who was going to use the company car. The two walked out to check out the car's condition and the visitor sat in the front seat.

“I look down and saw it [ticket],” Perdue said. “I picked it up and I saw October 30th and I said, ‘That’s my ticket!’”

He told lottery officials the vehicles are rarely driven and suspects it may have fallen out of his pocket the last time he used it.

He went inside, grabbed his phone and took a picture of the ticket to send to his wife.

“I was relieved,” his wife said after seeing the text.

The next day, the couple went to Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville with the winning ticket, and walked away with a check for $36,000 after taxes. They plan to pay off bills and take a trip with their winnings.

AM Express, who sold Perdue the winning ticket, will also receive $500.

