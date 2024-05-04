Relay Therapeutics First Quarter 2024 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$10.0m (up by US$9.78m from 1Q 2023).

Net loss: US$81.4m (loss narrowed by 14% from 1Q 2023).

US$0.62 loss per share (improved from US$0.78 loss in 1Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Relay Therapeutics Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates significantly. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 12%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 53% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 18% growth forecast for the Biotechs industry in the US.

Performance of the American Biotechs industry.

The company's shares are up 11% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Relay Therapeutics has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

