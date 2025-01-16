Regulator must show its teeth over some practices by insurers, says Which?

The City regulator is being urged by Which? to crack down on some practices by insurers.

The consumer group raised concerns that some firms could be failing to meet their obligations under the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)’s Consumer Duty, which requires firms to focus on customer outcomes by putting themselves in customers’ shoes and pro-actively take action.

It said the impact of poor treatment from insurance firms can be devastating for consumers, many of whom have already had a traumatising experience such as a fire or flooding at their home.

A new policy report from Which? called Risky business: Consumer confusion around general insurance said: “Given low claims acceptance rates for some products, this suggests some consumers are receiving nasty shocks when their claims are rejected.”

The report said three “common misconceptions” had been identified by Which? that may lead consumers to an incorrect assumption about whether they are covered.

It said firstly, when they take out cover, “consumers have little understanding of any limitations of this cover, (for example) that travel insurance may not cover missed flight connections, or that home insurance only covers specific insured events”.

Secondly, when a situation is due to events beyond a consumer’s control, they often assume they will be covered, the report said.

And thirdly, while consumers understand that negligence and wear and tear are factors that can limit insurance cover, there is sometimes little understanding of what might constitute negligence or wear and tear, it said.

Which? is calling for the FCA’s ongoing review of insurers’ claims-handling arrangements to lead to action to address claims rejection rates for consumers with home and travel insurance.

The consumer group said research indicates that a majority of consumers (65%) believe that insurance regulations mean products must meet a minimum level of cover, and more than half (54%) believe the FCA will ensure that all insurance products provide adequate protection.

Yonder carried out research on behalf of Which? among 4,000 people across the UK in October 2024.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “The FCA has the power and responsibility to step in and protect consumers. The regulator must show its teeth and start taking tough enforcement action against insurers that are failing to meet their Consumer Duty obligations, or to comply with FCA insurance rules or wider consumer law.”

The FCA has been looking into various aspects of insurance and is keeping watch on the market to help ensure consumers get what they expect.

