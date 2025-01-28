Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Among the Best Depressed Stocks to Invest in Now?

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 12 Best Depressed Stocks to Invest in Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) stands against other best depressed stocks to invest in now.
The US stocks ended 2024 with a healthy Q4, as the equity markets were primarily aided by solid economic growth, healthy earnings momentum, and the expectations of the rate cuts. Morningstar highlighted that the results of the US election supported the broader momentum in November. However, in December, the markets were shocked when the US Fed reduced projections for more cuts. Also, the quarter was difficult for bonds as yields continued to jump.
With Trump 2.0 and some positive expectations regarding risky assets, what lies ahead for investors in 2025?
What’s in Store for S&P 500 Index in 2025?
Ameriprise Financial believes that the US economic conditions are likely to remain stable, which can contribute to S&P 500 Index profits growing for 5th consecutive year. The normalized inflation, together with potentially lower interest rates, can support asset prices. The investment firm sees a favorable market backdrop in 2025. Notably, firm economic conditions, near-normal inflation, broadening of profit growth, healthy secular themes throughout technology, and growth-focused fiscal policies are expected to fuel the equity markets momentum, albeit with some volatility throughout the year.
Ameriprise Financial expects that S&P 500 profits will grow by between 10.0% – 15.0% as compared to 2024 levels, courtesy of continued strength in the broader technology space and companies/industries getting support from healthy economic activity and easier YoY comparisons. Furthermore, all 11 S&P 500 sectors are expected to see positive EPS growth in 2025. If sectors like IT and communication services see robust earnings trends in 2025 and other sectors also make a positive contribution, the US stocks are poised to see a strong performance in 2025.
Impact of New Presidential Administration on Markets
Certain potential changes to tax policy, regulation, trade policies, and immigration are expected to influence the equity markets in 2025. Ameriprise Financial further added that a lesser amount of regulation and the extension of expiring provisions in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act might be slightly stimulative and positive for asset prices. Vanguard believes that growth momentum is expected to remain solid over the near term thanks to productivity gains and less restrictive monetary policy.
Further, the asset management giant expects the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, the US Fed’s preferred inflation gauge which excludes volatile food and energy prices, to decline to 2.5% by the 2025 end.
Our Methodology
To list the 12 Best Depressed Stocks to Invest in Now, we used a screener to filter out the stocks that are trading close to their respective 52-week lows. Next, we chose the ones that were popular among hedge funds. Finally, the stocks were arranged in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiments, as of Q3 2024.
To list the 12 Best Depressed Stocks to Invest in Now, we used a screener to filter out the stocks that are trading close to their respective 52-week lows. Next, we chose the ones that were popular among hedge funds. Finally, the stocks were arranged in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiments, as of Q3 2024.

At Insider Monkey we are obsessed with the stocks that hedge funds pile into. The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds.
A pharmacist in a lab coat carefully analyzing a vial of medicine for its quality.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)
52-week Low: $666.2
Price as of 24 January: $675.79
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 62
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases. The company’s stock was negatively impacted by the challenging environment related to its flagship EYLEA franchise. The potential entry of Amgen’s Pavblu poses a threat to EYLEA’s market dominance. However, in response to such challenges, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) continues to actively transition patients to its high-dose formulation, EYLEA HD. This strategy focuses on maintaining market share and mitigating the impact of biosimilar competition.
Bernstein analysts maintained their “Outperform” rating on the company’s shares, giving a price target of $1,070.00. The analysts have received confirmation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s strategic emphasis on advancing its pipeline. As per the analysts, the management’s intention to shift the focus to pipeline development can be seen as a positive step. The company’s efforts to emphasize its pipeline are targeted at ensuring long-term growth and catering to unmet medical needs across different therapeutic areas. Elsewhere, Truist Securities maintained a “Buy” rating with a $1,004.00 price target.
As per Truist Securities, the momentum of Dupixent, which is another of the company’s products, is expected to continue. Notably, the drug is poised for potential expansion into new indications, which include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its Q3 2024 investor letter. Here is what the fund said:
“We purchased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), a biopharmaceutical company that was built on a foundation in basic scientific research and antibody development. The company has successfully developed several blockbuster medicines, including Eylea and Eylea HD for retinal diseases (such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy) and Dupixent for immunological and inflammatory diseases (such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and COPD). While Eylea is nearing the end of its patent life and faces potential biosimilar competition, the company has been transitioning patients to Eylea HD, which is a higher dose, longer-acting formulation of Eylea, and Dupixent is growing rapidly through indication expansion. Beyond the current product portfolio, Regeneron has an exciting new product pipeline with over 35 candidates in various stages of development, including a novel treatment for treating severe food allergy, a combination checkpoint inhibitor therapy for melanoma, lung cancer and other solid tumors, biospecific antibodies for blood cancers, and Factor XI antibodies for blood clot prevention, among others. Based on Regeneron’s track record of success discovering and developing new drugs, we are optimistic the pipeline will deliver some successes, which we think will drive upside in the stock.”
Overall, REGN ranks 2nd on our list of best depressed stocks to invest in now.
