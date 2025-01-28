Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Among the Best Depressed Stocks to Invest in Now?

We recently published a list of 12 Best Depressed Stocks to Invest in Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) stands against other best depressed stocks to invest in now.

The US stocks ended 2024 with a healthy Q4, as the equity markets were primarily aided by solid economic growth, healthy earnings momentum, and the expectations of the rate cuts. Morningstar highlighted that the results of the US election supported the broader momentum in November. However, in December, the markets were shocked when the US Fed reduced projections for more cuts. Also, the quarter was difficult for bonds as yields continued to jump.

With Trump 2.0 and some positive expectations regarding risky assets, what lies ahead for investors in 2025?

What’s in Store for S&P 500 Index in 2025?

Ameriprise Financial believes that the US economic conditions are likely to remain stable, which can contribute to S&P 500 Index profits growing for 5th consecutive year. The normalized inflation, together with potentially lower interest rates, can support asset prices. The investment firm sees a favorable market backdrop in 2025. Notably, firm economic conditions, near-normal inflation, broadening of profit growth, healthy secular themes throughout technology, and growth-focused fiscal policies are expected to fuel the equity markets momentum, albeit with some volatility throughout the year.

Ameriprise Financial expects that S&P 500 profits will grow by between 10.0% – 15.0% as compared to 2024 levels, courtesy of continued strength in the broader technology space and companies/industries getting support from healthy economic activity and easier YoY comparisons. Furthermore, all 11 S&P 500 sectors are expected to see positive EPS growth in 2025. If sectors like IT and communication services see robust earnings trends in 2025 and other sectors also make a positive contribution, the US stocks are poised to see a strong performance in 2025.

Impact of New Presidential Administration on Markets

Certain potential changes to tax policy, regulation, trade policies, and immigration are expected to influence the equity markets in 2025. Ameriprise Financial further added that a lesser amount of regulation and the extension of expiring provisions in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act might be slightly stimulative and positive for asset prices. Vanguard believes that growth momentum is expected to remain solid over the near term thanks to productivity gains and less restrictive monetary policy.

