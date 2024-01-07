Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REGN) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already know that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) stock increased by 9.8% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is:

16% = US$4.0b ÷ US$25b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.16 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 18%. This certainly adds some context to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' moderate 20% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 18% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for REGN? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

