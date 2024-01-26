Joseph Goldstein, Director at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN), sold 2,707 shares of the company on January 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $950 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $2,571,650.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The company's products include treatments for eye diseases, high LDL cholesterol, atopic dermatitis, asthma, and cancer.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,320 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchase of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 46 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Director Joseph Goldstein Sells 2,707 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $950, giving the company a market capitalization of $103.447 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 27.06, which is below the industry median of 29.75 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.32, with a GF Value of $720.44, indicating that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc was significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

