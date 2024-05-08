Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Moves and ...

Revenue: Increased by 26.4% overall, down 7.5% on a pro forma organic basis.

Adjusted Gross Margin: Reached 37.4%, excluding Industrial Systems.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 20.5% overall, with a pro forma basis increase of 100 basis points.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $65 million in Q1, on track for $700 million for the year.

Debt Repayment: $135 million paid down in Q1, aiming for over $900 million in 2024.

Sales Growth: Sales up 26.4% overall; however, pro forma organic sales down 7.5%.

Net Sales in AMC: Up 96.9% due to the Altra acquisition, organic sales down 4.5%.

Net Sales in IPS: Increased by 55.3%, reflecting the Altra acquisition, organic sales down 1%.

Organic Sales in PES: Down 17.8% from the prior year.

Release Date: May 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) reported a strong first quarter with adjusted gross margins reaching 37.4%, demonstrating a significant improvement from 2019 levels.

The company successfully completed the sale of its Industrial Systems business, allowing it to focus on higher-margin opportunities and accelerate debt repayment.

RRX is on track to deliver $700 million of adjusted free cash flow this year, with a robust plan to pay down approximately $900 million of debt in 2024.

The company has made significant progress in its portfolio transformation, now focusing 75% on automation and motion control and industrial power transmission.

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) has maintained a strong synergy capture, keeping on track to achieve $90 million in synergies this year, contributing to margin improvement.

Negative Points

Sales were down 7.5% on a pro forma organic basis, indicating continued weak end market demand in sectors like residential HVAC and factory automation.

First quarter results showed a decline in pro forma orders by 4.3% on a daily basis, excluding industrial, with weakening trends throughout the quarter.

The Power Efficiency Solutions (PES) segment underperformed with organic sales down 17.8% from the prior year, driven by channel destocking and weaker demand in key markets.

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) faces uncertainty in the residential HVAC market, with cautious near-term outlook due to potential continued market volatility.

Despite overall strong performance, certain segments like Automation & Motion Control and Industrial Powertrain Solutions experienced mixed results with some areas showing pressure on order rates and margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss your confidence level in seeing a ramp into the back half of the year and what needs to happen to hit the high end of the guidance? A: Louis Vernon Pinkham, CEO & Director of Regal Rexnord, expressed cautious optimism, noting the need for a rebound in PES sales, particularly in residential HVAC. He highlighted a 1.1 book-to-bill ratio and improving order trends as positive indicators, though he emphasized a cautious approach due to past variability in market recovery signals.

Q: How should the exit rate margin commentary play out over the next couple of years, and how dependent is it on revenue versus internal actions? A: Pinkham explained that the margin improvement is largely driven by internal actions, including synergies from mergers and acquisitions, and initiatives like 80-20 and new product development. He detailed a path to 40% gross margins and 25% EBITDA margins, factoring in about 100 basis points of reinvestment in R&D.

Q: What's driving the bigger back half increase in sales for AMC compared to IPS? A: Pinkham attributed the stronger second-half performance in AMC to improvements in discrete automation and robust performance in aerospace, medical, and data center markets. He contrasted this with IPS, where destocking had largely occurred in previous periods, leading to more stable expectations.

Q: Can you provide insights into the sequential earnings progression through the second half of the year? A: Robert J. Rehard, Executive VP & CFO, indicated that both sales and EBITDA margins are expected to improve sequentially throughout the second half, with Q3 seeing a more significant step-up from Q2 compared to Q4 over Q3.

Q: How are you managing the PES segment given its recent underperformance, and what are the expectations for restructuring within that segment? A: Pinkham acknowledged the challenges in PES, particularly in residential HVAC, and mentioned ongoing cautiousness despite some positive signals in April. Rehard added that while restructuring actions are planned, they are not the primary driver of expected margin improvements, which are more reliant on volume recovery and better product mix.

Q: What are the impacts of copper price increases on your margins, and are there any stranded costs from the divestiture of the Industrial Systems segment? A: Rehard explained that while there is a lag in the impact of copper prices due to hedging strategies, they are monitoring the situation. He also noted minimal stranded costs from the divestiture, estimated at under $5 million, which they plan to mitigate within the next 12 months through productivity actions.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

