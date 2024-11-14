Reeves wants pension ‘megafunds’ to boost growth as Budget backlash continues

Rachel Reeves will tell City chiefs she has a plan to boost the economy with billions in pension investment as she continues to battle criticism over her tax-raising Budget.

The Chancellor was warned by business chiefs she needs to “work hard” to restore confidence in the UK as a destination for investment following the Budget “piling additional costs on firms”.

She will use her first Mansion House speech as Chancellor to announce plans for the creation of pension “megafunds” which could result in around £80 billion to invest in businesses and infrastructure.

Under the plans, the reforms will be introduced through a new Pension Schemes Bill next year, consolidating defined contribution (DC) schemes and pooling assets from 86 local government pension scheme authorities.

Megafunds will mirror schemes in Australia and Canada, where pension funds take advantage of size to invest in assets that have higher growth potential, the Government said.

But Confederation of British Industry chief economist Louise Hellem said the change had the potential to be good for investment and savers but added: “With the Budget piling additional costs on firms and squeezing their headroom to invest, the Government needs to work hard to regain the confidence in the UK as a place businesses and communities can succeed.

“Pension schemes will want to operate within a UK economy that is prospering.”

The £26 billion increase in employers’ national insurance contributions (NICs) announced at the Budget, which comes into effect from April, is one of the Chancellor’s decisions which has caused business unease.

The British Retail Consortium, which represents supermarkets including Asda and Tesco, reportedly said in a draft letter to Ms Reeves that its members would not be able to absorb costs from increased NICs and higher minimum wage rates, making some job losses “inevitable”.

Their warning, reported by Sky News and The Times, echoes the Office for Budget Responsibility’s analysis which suggested 50,000 jobs could be at risk and future pay rises could be squeezed by the increase in NICs.

Meanwhile, the change to agricultural inheritance tax relief has reportedly led to a row within the Government.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs pushed for the measure to be watered down, BBC’s Newsnight reported, but the Treasury insisted there would be no change.

Under the Budget’s changes, inheritance tax will be charged at 20% on agricultural assets above £1 million, although in some cases the threshold could in practice be about £3 million.

