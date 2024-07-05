Reeves vows to ‘work hand-in-glove’ with business as British stocks surge

Rachel Reeves outside 11 Downing Street - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

British stocks surged and the pound rose on Friday as Rachel Reeves promised to lead “the most pro-growth Treasury in our country’s history”.

The FTSE 250 touched its highest level since April 2022 as Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister, powered by a rally for homebuilding stocks and property companies.

It came as Ms Reeves said she would make it her mission to boost growth. In her first speech to Treasury staff, the new Labour Chancellor said the department would “play its full part in a new era of industrial strategy, working hand-in-glove with business, to make sure Britain is truly open to business once again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Goldman Sachs upgraded its forecasts for UK growth for the next two years in the wake of Labour’s Landslide election victory.

The economy is now expected to expand by 1.6pc in 2025, slightly higher than its previous forecast of 1.5pc.

The acceleration will largely be driven by higher public spending, with reforms to the planning system, Labour’s net zero policies and expected closer ties with the EU likely to impact growth only in the medium term.

Sven Jari Stehn at Goldman also warned Sir Keir against raising taxes further in order to pump more money into public services.

Richard Houston, chief executive of Deloitte UK, said the election result would “bring stability and bolster business and investor confidence”.

The FTSE 250, which is largely made up of domestically-focused businesses and considered an indicator of the British economy, rose as much as 1.8pc to its highest level since April 2022 in early trading. It ended the day up a more modest 0.8pc.

Housebuilders and the property stocks rallied strongly, with estate agent Savills topping the FTSE 250, rising by 7.5pc.

Labour hopes to build 1.5m new homes over five years by overhauling planning rules and restoring mandatory local authority house building targets.

Sterling rallied almost half a percent against the dollar and rose by 0.2pc against the euro in the wake of Labour’s victory.

Story continues

Government borrowing costs also fell. The yield on 10-year UK gilts - the return promised to buyers of the debt - fell by 1.7pc to 4.12pc.

Monica Defend, at French investment giant Amundi, said: “Starmer’s election takes British government bonds a step closer to becoming a safe haven, with the UK scoring well on inflation and fiscal dynamics, as well as on political risk.

“A re-rating is merited and would be a big turnaround after the volatility seen during the years of UK political uncertainty.”

Deutsche Bank chief economist Sanjay Raja said markets will turn their focus to the upcoming King’s Speech to understand Sir Keir ’s priorities for his first year in Government.

He said: “While the Labour Party’s manifesto pledges amount to very little additional public sector spending, more important for the economy (and markets) will be the policy measures Labour has yet to fully flesh out.

“Here, four things matter most: investment (via its National Wealth Fund), defence, planning reform, and trade with Europe. These pose meaningful upside risks to GDP growth, including potential growth.”

The new Labour Prime Minister faces difficulty financing his plans amid a record national debt and tax burden. Public sector debt stood at 99.8pc of GDP in May.

Gaurav Ganguly, a senior director of economic research at credit ratings agency Moody’s, said: “Labour has promised to grow the economy at a rapid pace through investment and reforms but the challenges in every area, from homebuilding to green investment to public services are immense.

“With both the nation’s debt and the tax burden at record high levels, it is also difficult to see a credible path to financing such improvements without either borrowing significantly more or raising taxes further.”

Labour has pledged to raise more than £8.5bn in extra taxes by the end of the decade by mounting a raid on private schools and closing tax breaks enjoyed by non-doms.

Elsewhere in the housebuilding sector, Crest Nicholson rose 2.2pc after receiving a merger proposal from Avant Homes. Crest had previously rejected a possible offer from rival Bellway.

Read the latest updates below.

06:06 PM BST

Signing off...

Thanks for joining us today. Chris Price will be back to cover the latest from the markets on Monday morning, but I’ll leave you with some comments from Dean Turner, an economist at UBS Global Wealth Management. He told Bloomberg:

I wouldn’t underestimate the benefit that UK assets are going to see from just having a period of stability in terms of government and policy making. There’s always been a sense that there’s this discount around the UK given the high degree of political uncertainty. Now that’s been removed, investors can just focus on some of the more fundamental attractions.

05:56 PM BST

European shares fall on French election uncertainty

European shares fell today, weighed down by losses in banks and energy stocks as investors became more cautious ahead of the second round of voting in French parliamentary elections.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index ended 0.2pc lower, after hitting its highest level for more than a week earlier in the day. The index, however, clocked a 1pc gain for the week.

French financial markets have come under selling pressure since President Emmanuel Macron called for a snap election last month, with concerns that a hard-Right win could add to worries over fiscal sustainability. But there is also nervousness about what will happen if there is no clear winner in Sunday’s second round of voting.

Fresh polls showed the hard-Right National Rally (RN) party and its allies were still in the lead but looked to fall short of getting an outright majority.

Steve Sosnick, chief market analyst at Interactive Brokers, said:

There’s a belief that if [no] party is in full control of everything, that means only the really important stuff gets done. The quick interpretation of this [poll] is such that you may actually be moving away from gridlock in France into a more unknown situation and that can get investors a bit nervous.

French stocks on the blue-chip Cac 40 fell 0.3pc today, but logged their biggest weekly gain since early May.

05:36 PM BST

Argentines’ consumption of beef hits record low amid austerity drive

Beef-loving Argentines are cutting back on their steaks as the country’s economy slumps, meaning cattle consumption will likely hit a record low this year, a market report published today showed.

The average amount of beef eaten per person is expected to total around 44.8 kg (98.77 lb) this year, the lowest since record-keeping began in 1914, said the Rosario exchange, which publishes market updates for grains and livestock. The historic average is nearly 73 kg.

The South American nation’s economy has been hit hard by triple-digit inflation, a recession and rising poverty and unemployment.

President Javier Milei, who took office in December, has rolled out austerity measures to reign in government spending. He also ended the previous government’s freeze on beef prices.

Argentina, famed for its beef-eating culture, is dotted with steakhouses, cattle ranches and asado barbecues.

A drone view of cattle in a ranch in San Antonio de Areco, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, last month - Tomas Cuesta/Reuters

05:31 PM BST

Gilt yields drop as the market increases expectations of rate cuts

The yield on 10-year British government bonds or gilts, dropped today, to 4.125pc, after expectations of interest rate cuts in September increased.

The market is betting more strongly today compared to yesterday on September interest rate cuts in the UK, eurozone and US, after new data from America suggested a cooling jobs market.

05:24 PM BST

FTSE 250 has best week for over five months

Britain’s domestic-focused stocks logged their best week in more than five months after a landslide win by the Labour Party raised investors’ hopes of a boost for the UK economy.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was up 0.9pc, edging towards the key 21,000 mark. It hit more than a two-year high earlier in trading and had its best week since Januar 22.

Fiona Cincotta, senior markets analyst at City Indexm said:

Labour wanting to boost the economy and helping businesses will more likely impact companies on the FTSE 250 than the FTSE 100 as it is more domestically oriented.

05:02 PM BST

Three UK airports get injunction to stop environmental protesters disrupting flights

The owners of three British airports were granted a court order on Friday to stop environmental protesters from potentially disrupting flights over the summer holidays.

East Midlands, Manchester and Stansted airports applied for an injunction to prevent “persons unknown” from trespassing on their land, in an effort to prevent disruptive protests.

Protest group Just Stop Oil has said it plans to target airports in Britain during the summer, the airports’ lawyer Timothy Morshead told the High Court in London.

He referred in particular to a June incident when two protesters spray-painted planes at London’s Stansted airport having cut a hole in a perimeter fence with an angle grinder. He said:

The criminal law can only work in hindsight and, where you are dealing with something as sensitive as an airport, that’s problematic.

The Telegraph has approached Just Stop Oil for comment. The group has said it uses disruptive actions to raise awareness of the effects of climate change.

Judge Rosalind Coe granted the three airports a 12-month injunction following a hearing at which no protest group was represented.

The judge said that “there is clear evidence that there is a threat and intention to target airports”, which required a court order to prevent disruption.

A Just Stop Oil spokesman told The Telegraph:

The biggest threat to key national infrastructure is climate breakdown ... Just Stop Oil is taking action at sites of key importance to the fossil fuel economy to demand an international, legally binding treaty to end the extraction of burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030.

Just Stop Oil members sprayed orange paint on two private jets at Stansted on June 20 - Just Stop Oil/Anadolu via Getty Images

04:53 PM BST

FTSE 100 closes down

The FTSE 100 closed down 0.5pc. The biggest riser was packaging giant Smurfit Kappa, up 3.5pc, followed by United Utilities, up by a similar amount. The biggest faller was HSBC, down 2.6pc, followed by Premier Inn owner Whitbread, down 2.5pc.

Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 closed up 0.9pc. The top riser was Savills, up 7.5pc, followed by Ocado, up 7.4pc. The biggest faller was IT business Softcat, down 6.6pc, followed by Trustpilot, down 3.5pc.

04:32 PM BST

‘Blitz of legislation’ coming to create new employment rights, says broker

A “blitz of legislation” enshring new employment laws is on its way, a leading broker has predicted. Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, said:

Sir Keir Starmer does not have the fiscal headroom to throw money at all the UK’s problems. The focus will be on whether he can deliver the growth that he has promised. Early in his tenure as Prime Minister, we expect a blitz of legislation, including the employment rights bill, which will look to ban zero hours contracts, strengthen trade unions and improve workers’ rights from the first days of employment. This is normally something that sends shivers down the spine of business and stock markets, however, Labour have promised to consult business as this law makes its way through parliament. Thus, ahead of this election, Labour has reached out to business and these bonds could be keeping financial markets calm in the aftermath of the largest majority for Labour since 1997. In the last five days, UK banks have also performed well, which is a sign that the market sees a Labour win as a boost to the UK economy. The performance of a country’s banking stocks is a sign of the health of the overall economy and faith in its government. UK banks have massively outperformed banks in France, who have struggled since the announcement of the French election.

Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech outside 10 Downing Street - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

04:17 PM BST

Euro zone bond yields dip on US labour market weakness

Euro zone bond yields dipped today after data showed US jobs growth moderated in June and was revised lower for May, bolstering expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, was down 4 basis points (bps) at 2.542pc, having traded about 2 bps lower before the figures.

Richard Flynn, managing director at Charles Schwab UK, said:

Investors will interpret today’s mixed jobs report as a sign that demand is slowing in the labour market. The easing demand reflected in today’s numbers may bode well for interest rates.

France’s 10-year bond yield was down 6 bps at 3.22pc, set to end the week around 7 bps lower.

The gap between French and German 10-year borrowing costs - a gauge of French risk - fell to its lowest since June 13 at 67.6 bps.

04:11 PM BST

Wetherspoons sales set to shrug off wet weather for sales growth

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon is expected to reveal further sales growth and strong profits next week, amid hopes punters shrugged off the wet weather to visit their venues.

The company, which runs 809 pubs across the UK, will update investors in a trading update on Wednesday, ahead of its annual results.

In its previous update in May, Wetherspoons reported that like-for-like sales increased by 5.2pc over the 13 weeks to April 28 compared with a year earlier, with total sales up 3.3pc.

Anna Barnfather, research analyst at Liberum, predicted it will report like-for-like growth of around 6pc for the current quarter.

Nevertheless, total sales will be impacted by the recent disposal of some pubs, with the company exiting 18 pubs in the year-to-date, while it opened two.

In its previous update, the Tim Martin-founded pub firm also said it was on track to deliver annual profits at the top of expectations after strong growth and cost efficiencies.

As a result, it is expected to post pre-tax profits close to £75m for the year.

Derren Nathan, head of equity analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, predicted it could see some benefit from its decision to show England’s Euro 2024 matches across its pubs, despite usually shying away from showing sport.

Tim Martin, the JD Wetherspoon chairman - Heathcliff O'Malley

04:01 PM BST

Musk suggests late Twitter disclosure was a mistake as he seeks to end lawsuit

Elon Musk wants to dismiss a lawsuit by former Twitter shareholders who said he waited too long to reveal his large ownership stake in the social media company. He said “all indications” show his delay, in early 2022, was a mistake.

In a filing made late on Wednesday night in a Manhattan federal court, Mr Musk said it was implausible to believe he wanted to defraud shareholders who did not know he had taken a 9.2pc Twitter stake, and missed out on big gains because they sold their own stock.

Investors in a proposed class action claimed that Mr Musk and his wealth manager knew a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rule required Mr Musk to disclose by March 24, 2022 he had bought 5pc of Twitter, yet waited another 11 days.

The investors said this let Mr Musk buy more shares at cheap prices, saving more than $200m (£156m). Twitter, now known as X, rose 27pc on April 4, 2022 after Mr Musk revealed his 9.2pc stake.

In his filing, Mr Musk said he had intended to reveal his Twitter stake at the end of 2022, but disclosed it promptly after realising that he misunderstood the SEC disclosure rule.

Mr Musk said: “This is not a scheme to defraud. All indications - including those in the pleadings - point to mistake.”

Mr Musk eventually bought San Francisco-based Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022. The SEC has also probed his Twitter stock purchases.

Elon Musk was approached for comment.

Elon Musk at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June in France - Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

04:00 PM BST

Housebuilders the big winners of the general election

This afternoon, housebuilders remain the stock price winners of the general election, with both Vistry and Barrett Developments up 2.7pc, despite the FTSE 100, of which they are part, dropping 0.6pc.

Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG, said:

The UK Labour party’s absolute majority has had little impact on the FTSE 100 and pound sterling Despite UK voters handing its new Labour government an absolute majority with which to govern, the FTSE 100 and Pound Sterling were little fazed at first before US stock indices dragged the UK blue chip index and its European peers down as the US’s labour market remains robust. The main beneficiaries of the UK election result were UK housebuilders which gained around 3pc on the day while banks and energy companies slid.

Housebuilders have risen after Labour formed a government - Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

03:41 PM BST

Nasdaq gains on megacap boost as markets assess new data

The Dow and the S&P 500 struggled for direction on Friday as investors assessed latest US government data for cues on the Federal Reserve’s pace of policy easing, while gains in megacap tech stocks lifted the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 is up 0.1pc, the Dow Jones is down 0.2pc and the Nasdaq Composite is up 0.4pc.

Today’s report from the US Labor Department contained signs of a slowing job market. The unemployment rate ticked up from 4pc to 4.1pc, a still-low number but the highest rate since November 2021. The rate rose in large part because 277,000 people began looking for work in June, and not all of them found jobs right away.

However, the world’s largest economy was able to add an extra 206,000 jobs in June, according to non-farm payrolls data, higher than the expected 190,000 increase.

Emily Bowersock Hill, chief executive of Bowersock Capital Partners, said:

It’s a relatively benign report. The market was generally expecting the job gains to be a little bit lower, but the number was lower than May’s report that had really worried some people. If you’re the Fed, you’re saying - what happened in May is not quite as hot as we thought. The data isn’t bad enough to alarm markets, and not bad enough to worry the Fed.

US Treasury yields slipped after the data, lifting rate-sensitive megacap stocks such as Apple, Amazon and Facebook-owner Meta.

03:32 PM BST

Jaguar Land Rover reports rising sales

Jaguar Land Rover has revealed that sales at retail have risen 9pc in its most recent quarter, while a waiting list for the new Range Rover Electric continues to grow, with over 39,000 sign ups.

Retail sales for the three months to June 30 to 111,180 units, which the carmaker said reflected “sustained demand”.

A Range Rover Sport SV - Nick Dimbleby

03:27 PM BST

September US rate cut becoming likely

The US dollar fell slightly today against the pound and the euro after the a Labour landslide in the UK and data showed US job growth slowed marginally in June while the unemployment rate rose.

Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in Toronto, said:

We see [interest] rates coming down across the curve on confirmation of a moderation in US labor markets. The unexpected rise in the unemployment rate, the deceleration in wage gains and revisions in prior months’ headline gains all point to a slowing in labor market conditions. This is ... raising the likelihood that we do see [Fed] Chair Powell put a September rate cut on the table either at the July policy meeting or at the Jackson Hole conference in August.

Investors have been watching the US labour market and inflation data closely as they try to gauge when the Fed could begin cutting interest rates from nearly two-decade highs.

03:11 PM BST

‘Contentious’ tax changes are coming, warns banker

The FTSE 100 has entered negative territory this afternoon, with the blue-chip index down 0.5pc. The slump, since around 2:25pm, reverses the rise seen this morning and mirrors what is happening across many European markets this afternoon.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 is up 0.8pc.

“A landslide victory provides the sort of clarity and stability that equity markets need in an increasingly volatile world,” said Ben Ritchie, head of developed market equities at Abrdn.

What matters will be revealed more slowly as it becomes clear how Prime Minister Starmer will pay for the faster growth he seeks, said Kevin Gardiner, global investment strategist at Rothschild & Co.

“Even a centrist Labour government will not be as pro-business or libertarian as a Conservative one, and we should anticipate many changes in the detail of tax and sectoral policies in the weeks ahead, some of which will be contentious,” said Gardiner.

03:00 PM BST

Pound rises as US jobs market slows

The pound has pushed higher after US job growth slowed in June, adding to its boost in the wake of Labour’s election victory.

Sterling has gained 0.3pc today to tip above $1.28 as America added 206,000 jobs, marking a pullback from 218,000 in May.

But it was still a solid gain, reflecting the resilience of America’s consumer-driven economy, which is slowing but still growing steadily.

The unemployment rate ticked up from 4pc to 4.1pc, a still-low number but the highest rate since November 2021.

The pound has risen 0.2pc against the euro, which is worth 84.5p.

With that, I will sign off on this historic election results day and hand you over to Alex Singleton.

02:49 PM BST

Crest Nicholson shares rise after rejecting fresh takeover bid

Crest Nicholson has attracted fresh takeover interest after rejecting an offer from rival housebuilder Bellway, as the housing sector was boosted by a Labour election victory.

The Surrey-based company is understood to have been approached by Avant Homes last month.

Avant made an all-share proposal to Crest to combine the two housebuilders, but the offer was rejected by its board.

Avant - an affordable housebuilder focused on the Midlands, the North of England, and Scotland - is backed by US investment giant Elliott Advisors, which tried to buy British electricals giant Currys earlier this year.

Crest Nicholson last month said it had rejected a string of offers from competitor Bellway, including one worth £650m, which it felt undervalued it and its future prospects.

Avant’s proposal is understood to represent a 20pc premium to Bellway’s 253p per share offer.

Shares in FTSE 250-listed Crest Nicholson were 5.3pc higher this afternoon, with London-listed housebuilders also enjoying a boost over Labour’s pledge to build 1.5m houses over the next five years.

02:38 PM BST

US markets subdued after jobs data

Wall Street’s main indexes were muted at the open after data showed US job growth slowed to a still-healthy pace in June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at the open to 39,313.40.

The S&P 500 was little changed at 5,537.91, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 12.30 points, or 0.1pc, to 18,200.60 at the opening bell.

02:28 PM BST

German coalition pulls back from brink with budget deal

The Labour landslide has commentators talking of stability in markets - and Germany will also be hoping for some of the same after resolving some of its owner political turmoil.

The German government it has reached agreement on the budget for 2025 and a stimulus package for Europe’s largest economy, easing a long squabble that threatened to upend Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s centre-left coalition.

Mr Scholz, a Social Democrat, and leaders of the Free Democrats and Greens reached agreement on plans including higher spending on defence and affordable housing after marathon talks that dragged into the early hours of today.

The chancellor said ministers would formally approve the plan at a Cabinet meeting later this month. He said:

We don’t need ‘either-or’ politics. We need support for Ukraine and stable pensions, the modernisation of industry and affordable energy, a strong army and good roads and stable bridges.

Olaf Scholz said his government had reached agreement on its 2025 budget - CHRISTIAN THIEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

02:04 PM BST

Investors warn of ‘big structural issues’ as markets rise after Labour win

Investors remain wary of placing long term bets on Britain until Sir Keir Starmer can convince them his economic growth plans are credible.

Credit rating agencies and Britain’s lenders in international bond markets are twitchy about public debt that is expected to exceed 100pc of gross domestic product.

Sheldon MacDonald, chief investment officer at UK asset manager Marlborough, said:

They have to walk a tightrope between economic growth and government debt. We have to see if debt issuance is going to rise, and if the economy can expand at a rate where extra borrowing is deemed acceptable.

Ben Mackie, fund manager at UK-based Hawksmoor Investment Management, said he was also not buying into a UK growth theme.

“The UK stock market and economy face big structural issues,” he said, adding that outflows from UK equity funds had been “horrendously negative.”

Gervais Williams, head of equities at Premier Miton, added: “The new parliament will have a very different composition to the last, but the challenges will remain the same.

“Specifically, with protectionism, global growth will be patchier, and stimulus costlier - because it will lead to renewed inflation, and hence higher interest rates.”

01:41 PM BST

Wall Street on track for gains amid rising unemployment

US stock indexes rose in premarket trading after the unemployment rate increased, raising hopes for forthcoming policy easing from the Federal Reserve.

The unemployment rate came in at 4.1pc, where it was expected to remain unchanged at 4pc. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3pc on a monthly basis, in line with forecasts.

The Labor Department’s report showed non-farm payrolls rose by 206,000 jobs in June, which was lower than May’s figure of 218,000.

In premarket trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 44 points, or 0.1pc, the S&P 500 had gained up 7.75 points, or 0.1pc, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 58.25 points, or 0.3pc.

01:39 PM BST

US unemployment rises in boost for rate cut hopes

The rate of unemployment in the US ticked up last month in a sign that the jobs market is slowing down in the world’s largest economy.

The unemployment rate rose to 4.1pc in June from 4pc in May, according to the Labor Department, in a boost to hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon feel comfortable enough to start cutting interest rates.

It came as the US economy added 206,000 jobs, which was lower than a downwardly revised 218,000 in May.

However, it was higher than analyst expectations of a drop to 190,000.

Wages grew as expected by 3.9pc compared to the same month a year earlier, down from the 4.1pc recorded in the 12 months to May.

Unemployment rate up to 4.1% in June pic.twitter.com/Ky8bMdzbmX — Liz Ann Sonders (@LizAnnSonders) July 5, 2024

01:20 PM BST

Epic Games accuses Apple of ‘arbitrary’ obstruction of its games store

A major storm is breaking out on social media right now.

Fortnite maker Epic Games has said Apple was impeding its attempts to set up a games store on iPhones and iPads in Europe in the latest escalation in a bitter feud over the technology giant’s control of the iOS app ecosystem.

Apple has twice rejected documents it submitted to launch the Epic Games Store because the design of certain buttons and labels was similar to those used by its App Store, the video-game publisher said.

Epic said in a series of posts on X:

1/3 Apple has rejected our Epic Games Store notarization submission twice now, claiming the design and position of Epic's 'Install' button is too similar to Apple's 'Get' button and that our 'In-app purchases' label is too similar to the App Store's 'In-App Purchases' label. — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) July 5, 2024

2/3 We are using the same 'Install' and 'In-app purchases' naming conventions that are used across popular app stores on multiple platforms, and are following standard conventions for buttons in iOS apps. We're just trying to build a store that mobile users can easily understand,… — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) July 5, 2024

3/3 Apple's rejection is arbitrary, obstructive, and in violation of the DMA, and we've shared our concerns with the European Commission. Barring further roadblocks from Apple, we remain ready to launch in the Epic Games Store and Fortnite on iOS in the EU in the next couple of… — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) July 5, 2024

Under pressure from European regulators, Apple had in March cleared the way for Epic to put its own game store on iOS devices in Europe.

An Apple source suggested that the dispute merely involved a minor issue over the design and wording that Epic was using for the its online marketplace and that the situation could be quickly resolved.

The European Commission has been contacted for comment.

01:01 PM BST

Starmer marks new chapter for UK politics, says Mike Bloomberg

Former New York mayor and billionaire businessman Mike Bloomberg has given his congratulations to the new Prime Minister:

The Labour Party's victory marks a new chapter in UK politics - congratulations to Prime Minister @KeirStarmer. Our teams at @Bloomberg and @BloombergDotOrg look forward to helping his Government tackle the nation's biggest challenges, from driving economic growth and fighting… pic.twitter.com/zzGFYIMUzm — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) July 5, 2024

12:53 PM BST

Starmer: Our work is urgent

Sir Keir Starmer said that Britain “has voted decisively for change, for national renewal and a return of politics to public service”.

The Prime Minister said:

When the gap between the sacrifices made by people and the service they receive from politicians grows this big, it leads to a weariness in the heart of a nation, a draining away of the hope, the spirit, the belief in a better future. But we need to move forward together. Now this wound, this lack of trust can only be healed by actions not words, I know that. But we can make a start today with the simple acknowledgement that public service is a privilege and that your government should treat every single person in this country with respect.

He concluded by saying: “Our work is urgent and we begin it today.”

Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria outside Number 10 - AP Photo/Kin Cheung

12:47 PM BST

Starmer pledges to put ‘country first, party second’

Sir Keir Starmer pledged to govern “country first, party second” as he addressed the nation for the first time as Prime Minister outside Number 10.

The Labour leader and his wife Victoria arrived in Downing Street to cheers and applause.

He said the world is “now a volatile place” but that his party will “rebuild Britain”.

Sir Keir Starmer addresses the nation for the first time as Prime Minister - REUTERS/Phil Noble

12:34 PM BST

Sir Keir Starmer warned against risking growth with tax rises

Sir Keir Starmer has been warned that tax rises would threaten crucial UK investment as the new Labour Government seeks to boost Britain’s economy.

Our economics editor Szu Ping Chan has the latest:

Goldman Sachs upgraded its forecasts for UK growth for the next two years on Friday in the wake of the Labour leader’s historic victory. The economy is now expected to expand by 1.6pc in 2025, slightly higher than its previous forecast of 1.5pc. However, it said that the increase will largely be driven by higher public spending, with its reforms to the planning system, the party’s net zero policies and forging closer ties with the EU more likely to impact growth in the medium term. Sven Jari Stehn at Goldman also warned Sir Keir against raising taxes further in order to pump more money into public services.

Read why he is concerned that Labour’s plans to lift the minimum wage further could also keep interest rates higher for longer.

12:22 PM BST

Sir Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister after meeting the King

Sir Keir Starmer has become Prime Minister after an audience with the King at Buckingham Palace.

He is expected to give a speech outside Number 10 shortly.

The King welcomes Sir Keir Starmer during an audience at Buckingham Palace - Yui Mok/PA Wire

12:17 PM BST

World stocks hit record high after Labour landslide

World equity markets touched fresh record highs in the wake of Labour’s landslide victory.

The pound and UK stocks were higher, with the FTSE 250 touching its highest level since April 2022, as Sir Keir Starmer met the King at Buckingham Palace to become prime minister.

The market focus in Europe was also impacted by Sunday’s second-round election in France.

French stocks have recovered ground after they were sold off sharply following the surprise election announcement last month.

MSCI’s world stock index - a measurement of stock markets around the world - touched a fresh record high today.

It remained near there and was last up 0.1pc. European shares rallied 0.4%, while Japan’s Nikkei and broader Topix also logged record levels.

Sir Keir Starmer is greeted by Sir Clive Alderton, Principal Private Secretary to the King and Queen, as he arrives for an audience with His Majesty - Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

12:01 PM BST

Samsung profits to jump 15-fold amid AI mania

A quick bit of corporate news for you, as Samsung expects its profits for the second quarter of this year to rise almost 15-fold compared to the same period last year.

The Korean technology giant said it estimates profits for the three months to June to rise to 10.4 trillion won (£5.9bn), from 670 billion won (£380m) last year.

It follows a similar jump reported by the company for the first three months of this year, when it saw a more than 10-fold rise in profits.

The boost in profits and sales is being driven by the boom in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, which has sparked a rise in the prices of advanced computer chips - needed to power advanced AI products.

Samsung is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of computer memory chips or semiconductors, alongside its huge smartphone, wider electronics and home appliances businesses.

Samsung

11:38 AM BST

UK bond market to become safe haven after Labour win, says French investment giant

Britain’s bond market is a step closer to becoming a safe haven for investors after the Labour’s landslide election victory, Europe’s largest asset managers has said.

French investment giant Amundi said it favoured UK gilts - the name given to British bonds - over their French, German and US counterparts.

UK government borrowing costs have fallen today after a rally in bond markets following Sir Keir Starmer’s historic win.

It is in stark contrast to the period under Liz Truss’ brief premiership, when Britain’s debt market was hammered amid concerns about unfunded tax cuts.

Today, the yield on 10-year UK gilts - the return the government promises to pay buyers of its debt - has fallen nearly four basis points to 4.16pc, outstripping all major European peers today bar Italy.

Monica Defend, head of the Amundi Institute, said:

Starmer’s election takes British government bonds a step closer to becoming a safe haven, with the UK scoring well on inflation and fiscal dynamics, as well as on political risk. A re-rating is merited and would be a big turnaround after the volatility seen during the years of UK political uncertainty.

She added: “While UK fixed income [bonds] doesn’t have a huge weight in global benchmarks, there may be a case for international investors to reconsider their strategic allocation given it offers a way to add a good-quality yield with interesting diversification characteristics.”

11:19 AM BST

Bitcoin drops after exchange’s failure

In the crypto market, bitcoin sank for a fourth straight day amid concerns about potential selling by governments and creditors of a failed exchange.

The digital asset fell as much as 8.1pc to the lowest since February and traded around $54,300 this morning.

Cryptocurrencies fell broadly even as stock markets advanced, with bitcoin now down about 25pc from its March record.

On top of that, administrators of the failed Mt Gox exchange are returning an $8bn hoard of bitcoin to creditors in stages, which is weighing on markets.

There are also signs that German authorities are preparing to sell some of the 50,000 bitcoin seized earlier from online criminals.

10:57 AM BST

Debt and tax burden creates difficult path for Labour, warns Moody’s

Sir Keir Starmer faces difficulty in financing its reforms amid a record national debt and tax burden, according to credit ratings agency Moody’s.

Public sector debt stood at 99.8pc of GDP in May but Labour has pledged to raise more than £8.5bn in extra taxes by the end of the decade by ending the VAT and business rates exemption for private schools and closing tax breaks enjoyed by non-doms.

Moody’s senior director of economic research Gaurav Ganguly said:

Labour’s resounding victory speaks to the UK’s overwhelming desire for change. Labour has promised to grow the economy at a rapid pace through investment and reforms but the challenges in every area, from homebuilding to green investment to public services are immense. With both the nation’s debt and the tax burden at record high levels, it is also difficult to see a credible path to financing such improvements without either borrowing significantly more or raising taxes further. Labour’s pledges speak to the numerous problems the UK economy faces, what it does in the next five years will determine its success in delivering on these.

10:46 AM BST

Sunak resigns as Conservative leader

Rishi Sunak has announced he will resign as the leader of the Conservative Party, saying its poor performance in the general election is his responsibility.

The outgoing Prime Minister said he would step aside once a successor has been chosed.

He said he was sorry for the defeat but said leading the country had been an “honour”.

Rishi Sunak has announced he will step down as Conservative leader - REUTERS/Phil Noble

10:37 AM BST

PwC ‘keen’ to have healthy dialogue with Labour government, says new boss

The new boss of accounting giant PwC, who has only been in the job for a matter of days, has stressed the importance of the Labour government listening and seeking feedback from businesses, writes Adam Mawardi.

Marco Amitrano, senior partner of PwC UK, said: “The Government has a clear mandate to lead - which is good for stability and getting things done. It does make listening and seeking feedback all the more important.

“Driving growth necessitates action, but without care significant measures can have unintended consequences. There needs to be healthy dialogue with business and we’re keen to play our part.”

It marks Mr Amitrano’s first week as the new leader of PwC’s UK and Middle Eastern operations after being appointed in May.

10:28 AM BST

Banks hit ahead of French elections

Banks were among the biggest fallers on UK markets as traders turned their attentions to the upcoming French election.

HSBC was the biggest loser on the FTSE 100, dropping by 1.4pc, with Standard Chartered down 0.6pc and Barclays falling 0.3pc.

The financial sector would take a hit if Marine Le Pen’s National Rally were to win a majority in parliament amid concerns about the far-Right’s spending plans.

Mohit Kumar, chief Europe economist at Jefferies, said: “Markets are more likely to focus on the French elections this weekend as well any news on whether Biden could stand down as the Democrat candidate.”

France is holding the second round of its parliamentary election on Sunday, after National Rally party secured the most votes in the first round of the surprise poll.

10:17 AM BST

Music industry backs Starmer to boost jobs and opportunities

Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to boost jobs, growth and opportunity in the UK music industry following Labour’s general election victory.

Tom Kiehl, chief executive of UK Music, the trade body which represents the collective interests of the UK music industry, called on the “music-loving” Labour leader to help reverse the decline in music teachers and bolster the sector.

He said:

UK Music sends its congratulations to Sir Keir Starmer and his team on their election victory, which gives his new Government a resounding mandate for change. The incoming Labour Government has been elected on a platform to implement a plan for the creative sector as part of its industrial strategy. The potential of the UK music industry to contribute to growth must be at the heart of this plan. The music industry is facing a number of challenges, but also opportunities. A strong relationship between UK Music and the new Government will be essential to navigating what the rest of this decade brings.

Mr Kiehl said Sir Keir, who recently attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, is “without doubt a music-loving PM”, referring to the fact he played the flute, piano, recorder and violin as a teenager and attended the Guildhall School of Music.

Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria were pictured at a Taylor Swift concert at Wembley during the election campaign

10:06 AM BST

Halt predatory legal action against companies, says former Tory minister

Seema Kennedy, executive director of lobby group Fair Civil Justice and former Tory minister, has urged Labour to crackdown on predatory legal action and unregulated litigation funding.

It comes after research on Thursday showed banks in the UK are embroiled in the highest number of lawsuits in a decade.

Almost three new cases involving financial services firms were filed every day on average at the UK High Court last year, according to a report prepared by law firm CMS along with Solomonic Litigation Intelligence.

Ms Kennedy said:

We welcome the appointment of the new Government and urge them to take action on combatting a growing litigious culture. The message from British business is clear: predatory litigation and unregulated litigation funding are a drag on growth and jobs, making the UK a less attractive place to do business. Britain needs to be open for business, so introducing safeguards and more transparency for the sector is a critical first step.

09:50 AM BST

Don’t underestimate benefit for UK assets after Labour win, say investors

Financial markets will welcome the new Labour government as it ushers in a period of stability, analysts have said.

Sir Keir Starmer will enter Downing Street after the 14 years of Conservative rule which brought the Scottish independence referendum, the Brexit vote and the bond market crisis triggered by Liz Truss’s government.

Dean Turner, economist at UBS Global Wealth Management, said:

You’ve removed the tail-risk of uncertainty, but also I wouldn’t underestimate the benefit that UK assets are going to see from just having a period of stability in terms of government and policy making. Investors can just focus on some of the more fundamental attractions. It’s a cheap market. It’s got exposure to sectors where we should see some pretty decent earnings growth, in particular areas like energy and materials.

Julius Baer head of equity strategy Mathieu Racheter said: “Following usual election patterns, UK equities are likely

moving upwards over the short-term as uncertainty around the election vanishes.”

Michael Field, European market strategist at Morningstar, added: “Markets are going to be pleased with the result. It means stability.”

09:37 AM BST

Brussels calls Britain ‘crucial partner’ after Labour victory

Brussels chiefs have signalled that they want a closer partnership with the UK following Sir Keir Starmer’s election victory.

Eight years since the Brexit vote, European Council president Charles Michel said the UK and Europe are “crucial partners” as he congratulated the Labour leader, who has ruled out rejoining the Customs Union in his lifetime.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky described the UK as “reliable allies through thick and thin” as he wished the incoming government “every success”.

Other leaders include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was among the first to share a message and described Sir Keir as “my friend”, adding that he hopes to build a “progressive, fair future” with the UK.

Mr Michel declared that Sir Keir’s election would mark a “new cycle” for the UK as he looked forward to working together on “common challenges”.

Sir Keir has previously ruled out rejoining the European single market or customs union, with senior shadow cabinet minster Jonathan Reynolds stating the party would not “re-open the wounds of the past”.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she wants a “constructive partnership” with the incoming Labour government.

She said: “I look forward to working with you in a constructive partnership to address common challenges and strengthen European security.”

Congratulations @Keir_Starmer on your electoral victory.



I look forward to working with you in a constructive partnership to address common challenges and strengthen European security. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 5, 2024

Congratulations, @Keir_Starmer, on a historic U.K. election victory.



Lots of work ahead to build a more progressive, fair future for people on both sides of the Atlantic. Let's get to it, my friend. pic.twitter.com/QWlNF9NYcJ — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 5, 2024

09:19 AM BST

Housebuilders lead gains on FTSE 100 as Labour expected to boost development

Housebuilders were the main drivers of the gains on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.

Stocks have risen by as much as 2.6pc overall amid hopes that Labour will amend planning laws to kick start development.

Vistry was top of the FTSE 100, up 3.3pc, closely followed by Persimmon, up 3.2pc, and Barratt Developments, up 2.1pc.

Labour said hopes to enable the construction of 1.5m new homes in Britain over five years, principally by bypassing the need for time-consuming primary legislation by amending the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), which would restore mandatory local authority housebuilding targets.

Nick Leeming, chairman of estate agent Jackson-Stops, said:

Optimism for some about the future is supported by our recent research which found that nearly a third of respondents believe a Labour Government will make home ownership more accessible. Significant policy changes have been lauded when it comes to the property market, particularly around housebuilding and making home ownership more affordable. Labour has pledged to build 1.5 million new homes within five years which would be the biggest boost to affordable housing in a generation by building on the grey belt and creating new towns. Our research also found that over a fifth believe building on brownfield land and low quality grey belt land would offer the biggest improvement to the housing market. But such an ambitious target will take significant time, resource and support to achieve, the property industry will be looking for further clarity but also the opportunity to engage with the government to bring Labour’s policies to fruition in a sustainable and effective way.

09:02 AM BST

Markets give Starmer ‘benefit of the doubt,’ say analysts

Financial markets are prepared to give Sir Keir Starmer “the benefit of the doubt,” according to analysts.

The pound has risen 0.3pc against the dollar since the first exit poll indicated Labour was on track for a landslide, compared to as jump of 1.6pc after Boris Johnson won the 2019 election.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at trading platform IG Group, said:

Labour will form the next government in the UK, but compared to 2019 it has been accompanied by little fanfare on financial markets. This moment has been on the cards since Liz Truss’ short-lived premiership, and the lack of movement overnight in sterling is a testament to how much of a foregone conclusion this has been. There has been some buying of the pound among IG clients over the past 24 hours, but the lack of movement overnight in FX markets meant interest was limited as the news came in. The new PM has his work cut out for him, but for the moment financial markets are prepared to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at Ebury, added: ““We think that UK assets could remain well bid in the coming weeks, should the removal of the admittedly mild political uncertainty lead to an improvement in business and consumer confidence.”

08:51 AM BST

Government borrowing costs fall as Labour wins election

Bond markets have enjoyed a rally after the Labour election victory raised hopes of stability with the public finances.

The yield on 10-year UK gilts - the return the government promises to pay buyers of its debt - fell nearly two basis points to 4.18pc.

Gilts were the leader among all major European countries in early trading, bar Italy.

08:47 AM BST

FTSE surges after Labour victory

UK stocks have surged after Labour won a landslide victory in the general election.

The FTSE 100 has gained 0.4pc while the midcap FTSE 250, which is more domestically-focused and considered an indicator of attitudes towards British markets, powered 1.6pc higher.

Sterling has gained 0.3pc against the dollar to $1.278 since the first exit poll put Sir Keir Starmer on course to enter Number 10.

Labour is on track to win 410 seats, with the Conservatives expected to return just 131 seats, a fraction of their 365 MPs in 2019.

Housebuilders were the main drivers of the gains, rising by 2.5pc amid hopes that Labour will amend planning laws to kick start development.

08:31 AM BST

Increase minimum pension contributions, boss urges Labour

The boss of one of Britain’s biggest pensions and savings providers has urged the new Labour government to make pension reforms as soon as possible.

Phoenix Group chief executive Andy Briggs said:

Our fundamental aim is to get the best possible outcomes for our 12 million customers and it is hoped that a period of political stability will help deliver this. Phoenix Group has been calling for a review of pension saving adequacy and we believe this should cover both the private and state pension system to ensure it is fit for purpose. It is imperative that a plan for increasing auto-enrolment minimum contributions should be part of this. Inaction risks people being lulled into a false sense of security that saving at the statutory minimum will be enough. It is also vital we give UK pension savers greater access to a wider pool of investment opportunities and this must go alongside better support and financial guidance for people taking one of the most important financial decisions of their lives. We will continue our programme of engagement with the Labour Party to ensure pension reform is one of their priorities. It is essential we address the pensions savings gap now to ensure the best outcomes for our customers and the wider UK population.

08:27 AM BST

Hunt survives but City minister loses seat

City minister Bim Afolami lost his seat to Labour.

The Treasury was on track for a major change as soon as the exit poll was released last night but Alistair Strathern took Hitchin with a majority of 7,109.

There had been concerns that chancellor Jeremy Hunt could lose his seat to the Liberal Democrats but he held on.

Either way, the Treasury will look very different from now on.

08:14 AM BST

Sunak expected to make final statement as PM at 10.30am

Outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to make a statement at about 10.30am, Downing Street has said.

He will then travel to Buckingham Palace for an audience with the King, where he is expected to formally tender his resignation.

Then it is Sir Keir Starmer’s turn to see the King at the palace. He will be appointed as the country’s next prime minister and asked to form an administration.

Sir Keir will then be driven to Downing Street to address the nation for the first time as prime minister at around 12.20pm.

Timings are subject to change, No 10 said.

08:12 AM BST

Housebuilders jump amid hopes of planning reform

Housebuilders have risen in early trading amid hopes that a new Labour government will announce sweeping planning reforms.

Stocks of developers across the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 were up 1.3pc.

Labour hopes to enable the construction of 1.5m new homes in Britain over five years by bypassing the need for time-consuming primary legislation by simply amending the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), which would restore mandatory local authority housebuilding targets.

08:04 AM BST

FTSE 100 rises after Labour victory

The FTSE 100 has risen after Sir Keir Starmer won a landslide election victory for Labour.

The UK’s blue-chip stock index gained 0.3pc to 8,265.04 as trading began, although the domestically-focused FTSE 250 was flat to 20,603.06.

08:01 AM BST

Currys boss tells Starmer to fix business rates

The chief executive of Currys has called on Labour to fix Britain’s business rates problems after its landslide election victory.

Alex Baldock had earlier this year hit out at Jeremy Hunt’s “ill-judged” plans to increase business rates at the same time as pushing up the national minimum wage and plotting new recycling legislation.

The retail sector’s bills increased by about £300m in April.

After Labour’s victory, Mr Baldock said:

Retail matters. We account for 3 million jobs and £17bn of tax, and can play a starring role in helping the new Government power growth, jobs and prosperity for all. Retailers are looking for stability, of course, but also for Government to provide the conditions for growth, through better skills, infrastructure and planning. Most of all, we must urgently fix the broken, damaging and unfair burden of business rates. We urge the Government to consult and act on all of this and, as they do so, we at Currys will engage with them all the way.

Currys chief executive Alex Baldock has called on Labour to fix business rates - Andrew Fox

07:46 AM BST

Pensions and social care reform must be Labour priorities, says Abrdn

Alastair Black, head of savings policy at Abrdn, one of Britain’s largest asset managers, said:

In its manifesto, Labour outlined plans to set up a pensions commission. This would be a very positive first step if, as we hope, the aim is to improve participation and deliver better outcomes for savers. However, this should not distract political attention from other critical long-term financial planning issues that need to be addressed. This includes making sure that people can access the right help to make financial decisions, when they need it. The Advice Guidance Boundary Review is an incredibly important piece of work in this area, and could lead to the best chance we have of closing the advice gap in a generation. We must maintain momentum in this critical area of reform. Luckily, Labour have already stated they are supportive in their “Financing growth” policy paper earlier this year. Social care reform also can’t slip down the list – after pensions, it has to be the single biggest issue creating uncertainty for long-term planning. Currently, there’s a support vacuum that makes it very hard for people to plan with confidence. We need to see the government tackle this difficult, but important, issue head on, and not kick it into the long grass. We’ve already seen the planned social care cap pushed back into 2025. Ultimately, we want to see that any and all future policy changes are based on thoughtful reform, built around consensus and with a long-term view in mind. Change can absolutely deliver good outcomes. But toing and froing undermines long-term planning.

07:41 AM BST

Business ‘will welcome clear election result’

Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK, which represents British manufacturers, said:

I congratulate Sir Keir Starmer on leading his party to a decisive victory. Business will welcome such a clear result and an end to the political and economic instability of the last few years which is essential for companies to now bring forward much needed investment. Looking ahead, the new Government has a lot in its in-tray to address. First and foremost is the urgent need to kick start the UK’s anaemic growth levels of recent years and, boost investment in our infrastructure, without which we cannot address the many urgent priorities the Country faces at national and regional level. A modern, long-term industrial strategy which tackles the skills crisis in particular will be key to delivering this growth. Manufacturers stand ready to work with the new Government and all stakeholders as a matter of urgency to help deliver this.

07:39 AM BST

Shell to take $1bn hit after halting work on biofuels plant

In corporate news, Shell expects to take a hit of up to $2bn (£1.6bn) after it paused construction work on one of Europe’s largest planned biofuel plants and sold a refinery in Singapore.

The oil and gas giant said it expects the decision to stop building work on the biofuels plant in Rotterdam, which it announced earlier this week, to cost up to $1bn.

Meanwhile, it said the move to sell its Bukom refinery in Singapore will cost between 600 million and 800 million US dollars.

In a trading update today, the London-listed energy giant said integrated gas production to be within market expectations of 940,000 to 980,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Meanwhile, upstream production is expected to be about 1.72m to 1.82m barrels of oil equivalent per day, also within its previously announced outlook.

07:30 AM BST

Labour has ‘golden chance’ to help small businesses

Small business owners said the incoming Labour government has a “golden chance” to create growth by helping them grow.

Tina McKenzie, policy chair of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), said Labour’s win “gives hope that political stability can lead to economic stability and recovery”.

She said:

There’s a golden chance in the first 100 days of this new administration to plant the seeds of small business growth, and there are a range of policies FSB hopes the new Government will bring forward. These include measures to ease the cost of doing business and support investment and expansion. From tackling poor payment practices by big businesses to their smaller suppliers to reforming the not-fit-for-purpose business rates system. The upcoming King’s Speech should include a Small Business Bill to enshrine in legislation much-needed changes to better support small firms and the self-employed. Supporting and growing small businesses is good for jobs, good for communities in all parts of the country, and good for the whole economy. We’re looking forward to getting down to business and working in partnership with the new Government ministers and their teams – building on how we’ve engaged constructively with them in Opposition. This will ensure that the small business voice is heard clearly and the right actions can be taken to support existing entrepreneurs and encourage new ones.

07:20 AM BST

House prices edge lower in ‘subdued’ market

In the first piece of significant economic news since Labour’s election win, a closely-watched survey showed house prices edged down last month.

Property values dropped 0.2pc between May and June, according to the Halifax house price index, making the average home worth £288,455.

House prices are up 1.6pc compared to the same month last year, with the strongest growth in Northern Ireland.

Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Halifax, said:

UK house prices stayed relatively flat for the third successive month in June, with the slight fall equivalent to less than £500 in cash terms. On an annual basis, house prices posted a seventh consecutive month of year-on-year growth, with the average UK property value now standing at £288,455. This continued stability in house prices – rising by just 0.4pc so far this year – reflects a market that remains subdued, though overall activity has been recovering. For now it’s the shortage of available properties, rather than demand from buyers, that continues to underpin higher prices. Mortgage affordability is still the biggest challenge facing both homebuyers and those coming to the end of fixed-term deals. This issue is likely to be eased gradually, through a combination of lower interest rates, rising incomes, and more restrained growth in house prices.

07:08 AM BST

Pound rises despite impending rate cuts after Labour election win

The pound is strengthening despite expectations that the Bank of England will soon begins cutting interest rates.

Money markets predict there is a 62pc chance of policymakers reducing borrowing costs in August, which would usually put pressure on the value of sterling relative to other currencies.

However, the pound is up 0.1pc against the dollar today and remained close to its highest level against the euro in 10 months at €1.18, making the euro worth 84.7p.

Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter Investors, said it showed markets “have been comfortable with the messages that have emanated from Labour”.

She said:

Labour has focused on economic growth being at the heart of everything they do. Boosting growth from its currently stagnant levels is going to be difficult to do given the tax and spending challenges facing the new government. Interest rate cuts are also not likely to be delivered at the pace that some in the party will like and as such Labour is inheriting a tough economic environment that has no easy quick fixes.

06:53 AM BST

What a Labour landslide means for mortgages, savings and pensions

Labour has now officially won the election, having secured 330 seats – a majority in the House of Commons. Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves, the chancellor-in-waiting, now hold the keys to your finances.

Our Telegraph Money teams explains how Labour’ victory could affect your money:

Immediate changes straight off the bat are unlikely as Labour has ruled out an early Budget. Yet reforms could be on the horizon. Voters were told throughout the campaign trail that there would be no tax rises for working people. But with Labour’s cabinet confused as to what defines a “working person”, the path may well be cleared for a raid on savings and pensions. As for mortgages, rates are due to slowly retreat with or without Labour’s help.

Read what it means for mortgages, savings and pensions.

06:45 AM BST

Britain needs stability after Labour win, says BCC

The British Chambers of Commerce, which represents thousands of businesses, said it hopes the electoral earthquake actually “provide the stability and certainty businesses crave”.

Congratulating Labour, director general Shevaun Haviland said:

The public have delivered them a clear and decisive parliamentary majority – hopefully they will use this mandate to provide the stability and certainty businesses crave. How we revitalise our economy was hotly debated throughout the past six weeks, and it is encouraging to see they have many policies which clearly align with our recommendations. But after a gruelling election the really hard work starts now. We need to see action from day one on pulling together a coherent industrial strategy for the long-term, which places a strong emphasis on harnessing green innovation. Closing the skills gap, growing exports, boosting productivity and harnessing the power of AI won’t happen overnight. And businesses will also want to see early movement on pledges around business rates reform and improving our trade relationship with the EU.

06:39 AM BST

Starmer must be clear on tax plans, say London bosses

Business groups are calling on Sir Keir Starmer to focus on growth and offer greater clarity on his tax plans to lift the British economy.

John Dickie, chief executive at BusinessLDN, which represents companies in London, said:

Now it has secured an historic mandate, the new Labour Government is right to prioritise growth, growth, growth. The capital’s businesses stand ready to work in partnership with Sir Keir Starmer and his team to help the UK economy secure lift off. Close collaboration with the private sector will be vital to turn around the fortunes of a high-tax, low productivity economy with dire government finances and stretched public services. This starts with no or low-cost measures which taken together will build investor confidence, unlock private investment and create jobs. These include greater clarity on future tax policy, removing stamp duty on shares to improve the UK’s attractiveness as a place to list, scrapping the Infrastructure Levy to provide certainty for developers and local authorities, reforming the planning system to speed up decision making, as well as overhauling the apprenticeship system to increase take up. These need to go hand in hand with longer-term growth measures from increasing the supply of affordable homes, giving the Mayor – and other metro mayors – further powers and funding to meet the needs of their local areas, to delivering UK-wide supply chains a boost with a multi-year capital funding deal for Transport for London on a par with other regions. Greater political alignment between Westminster and City Hall also presents an opportunity to reset the narrative on London’s relationship with the rest of the country and unleash its full potential as the UK’s engine of growth.

06:36 AM BST

Pound edges higher as Labour secures landslide victory

The pound has strengthened after Labour won a landslide victory in the general election.

Sterling has gained 0.2pc against the dollar to $1.277 since the first exit poll put Sir Keir Starmer on course to enter Number 10.

Labour is on track to win 410 seats, with the Conservatives expected to return just 131 seats, a fraction of their 365 MPs in 2019.

The FTSE 100 is poised to open 0.2pc higher when trading begins later, with a big Labour majority having largely already been priced into financial markets.

Deutsche Bank chief economist Sanjay Raja said markets will turn their focus to the upcoming King’s Speech to understand Sir Keir Starmer’s priorities for his first year in Government.

He said: “While the Labour Party’s manifesto pledges amount to very little additional public sector spending, more important for the economy (and markets) will be the policy measures Labour has yet to fully flesh out.

“Here, four things matter most: investment (via its National Wealth Fund), defence, planning reform, and trade with Europe. These pose meaningful upside risks to GDP growth, including potential growth.”

Krishna Guha, an analyst at Evercore, said that “for the first time in years, the UK will be a relative island of political stability” which he said would likely moderate the risk premium paid on British assets and potentially boost asset values.

06:28 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. Labour’s landslide election victory has firmed up the pound and the FTSE 100.

Sterling was up 0.1pc while the UK’s benchmark stock index had gained 0.2pc in premarket trading as Sir Keir Starmer talked about “the sunlight of hope” descending on Britain.

5 things to start your day

1) British Gas threatens record number of businesses with bankruptcy | Number of winding-up orders filed by supplier triples amid high energy costs

2) Why Reeves has an economic mountain to climb to create a pro-growth Treasury | Labour’s attempt to transform the UK into an island of stability will be anything but simple

3) Laurence Olivier, Judy Garland and James Dean to narrate audiobooks from beyond the grave | App users will be able to pick clone of celebrities’ voices to read novels

4) Tech start-ups attack ‘Soviet’ plan to punish foreign flotations | Financial industry’s push to claw back taxpayer cash ‘dangerous’, say investors and trade bodies

5) Julian Jessop: Sorry kids, you are still too young to vote | The stakes are too high to hand 16-year-olds the power to decide the country’s future, as Labour proposes

What happened overnight

Asian shares were mostly lower after solid gains in Europe overnight, while the FTSE moved higher in premarket trading after Labour’s landslide election victory.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 topped 41,000 but then fell back from Thursday’s record close of 40,913.65.

The government in Tokyo reported higher prices dented consumer sentiment more than expected in May, with household spending falling 1.8pc.

Chinese markets were markedly weaker, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 1.1pc at 17,823.67 and the Shanghai Composite index giving up 0.9pc to 2,929.98. The Shanghai benchmark has been trading near its lowest levels since February.

The Kospi in Seoul jumped 1.3pc to 2,860.26 after Samsung Electronics forecast that its operating profit in the second quarter will balloon more than 15 times from a year earlier to 10.4 trillion won ($7.52 billion).

Like Nvidia, Taiwan’s TSMC, Tokyo Electron and other computer chip makers, Samsung is benefiting from a rebound in the semiconductor industry as applications using artificial intelligence take off.

Elsewhere in the region, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2pc to 7,820.20. Taiwan’s Taiex edged 0.1pc higher and the SET in Bangkok was up 0.2pc.

With US markets closed on Thursday, attention was focused on Britain, where the future for the FTSE 100 was up 0.2pc as the Labour Party was headed for a landslide victory in the general election.