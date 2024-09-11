Reeves urged to launch tax raid on lump sum pensions

Rachel Reeves could be about to slash the threshold for tax-free pension withdrawals - Lucy North/PA

Rachel Reeves is under pressure to mount a multi-billion pound raid on the pension pots of wealthy savers by slashing the amount of tax-free cash they can withdraw.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has urged the Chancellor to cap the amount that can be taken tax-free from pension pots in a move that could raise £2bn.

Currently, people can take up to 25pc of any pension as a tax-free lump sum when they reach 55, up to a maximum of £286,275.

Reducing the amount to £100,000 would affect about one in five retirees, the IFS said, and raise £2bn in the long run.

A similar proposal is being pushed by the Labour-affiliated Fabian Society, and it is understood that Treasury officials have urged previous chancellors to look at the relief, which costs around £5.5bn a year.

Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister, said there was “no doubt that the cost of pension tax relief will be under close scrutiny behind closed doors at the Treasury”.

Under the current system, people with pension pots worth around £1m stand to benefit the most from the lump sum tax-free allowance and the IFS said its support for this group was “hard to justify”.

The think tank added: “The incentive should be removed from those with larger pensions.”

Click here to view this content.

It estimated that more than two-thirds of the current relief benefited the top fifth of earners, “subsidis[ing] further pension saving even for those who already have large pensions”.

The IFS said some of the revenue could be used to top-up the pensions of people on low incomes in a move designed to level up the savings landscape.

The ability to withdraw some money tax-free from a pension pot is a decades-old policy that traditionally helped people to pay off their mortgages on retirement.

Nigel Lawson, the Tory chancellor who was renowned for simplifying the tax system, famously said he would not touch the “much loved” relief, even though he also described it as “anomalous”.

Limiting withdrawals at 25pc was first introduced by then-Chancellor Gordon Brown in 2006.

Story continues

However, Mr Brown allowed people with large existing pots to opt out of the new regime.

Click here to view this content.

Sir Steve, who is now a partner at consultants LCP, said Ms Reeves would also have to offer some transitional relief.

“Implementing a much lower cap would be far from straightforward,” he said. “Those who had already built up rights to a substantial lump sum might feel very aggrieved if the rules were changed at the last minute.

“In particular, those who had planned to use a lump sum to pay off a mortgage for some other specific purpose may insist on a transitional period whereby the old rules continued to apply.”

The IFS also conceded that the Chancellor would have to introduce some transitional arrangements.

Stuart Adam at the IFS said: “People could reasonably argue that they had saved on the understanding that they would be able to take 25pc of their pension tax-free.

“A slower transition would temper that retrospection but would also need to be weighed against the ongoing costs of providing large tax subsidies for individuals with sizeable pension pots.”

Sir Steve also warned that the policy risked raising little revenue after transitional arrangements were introduced.

He said: “The risk for the Treasury is that by the time they had protected those who already had substantial pension pots they might generate relatively little short-term revenue from the policy but face all the political flak from the outset.”