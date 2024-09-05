Reeves tax crackdown will drive away talent, says private equity chief

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is said to be plotting a tax crackdown on private equity bonuses - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Rachel Reeves’s planned tax raid on wealth risks triggering an exodus of financiers from the City, the head of the UK’s largest private equity firm has warned.

Rob Lucas, the chief executive of CVC Capital, which owns stakes in Six Nations rugby and the RAC, said higher taxes could prompt executives to ditch the capital and move to cities around the world where taxes are lower.

The Chancellor is eyeing a change to taxes paid on capital gains and overseas income earned by non-doms. A tax crackdown on private equity bonuses, known as carried interest, is also on the cards at the Oct 30 Budget.

Mr Lucas said the amount of tax paid by CVC’s wealthy non-British partners and staff who have come to London for work would play a role in their decisions about whether to move abroad.

CVC has 25 offices across five different continents including Madrid, Milan, Paris, New York and Singapore.

Mr Lucas said: “The international finance world is an incredibly dynamic world. People are moving all the time. Will it influence where some people want to be based? Probably, actually.

“A number of centres around the world have become very international, including London, and have attracted over the years a lot of international people. That has been a benefit to London and that’s been a benefit to the UK.

“At any given time, those individuals are thinking about whether they want to return to another market or return home and this is going on all the time. [Tax] is one influence that would play a part in any thinking around that.”

The Treasury is also consulting on plans to change the rate of carried interest, which is currently taxed as a capital gain at between 18pc and 28pc. Carried interest, which is similar to a bank bonus, is a share of the profits generated by each fund if they exceed a certain performance threshold.

Mr Lucas’s comments came as CVC’s partners earned €108.7m (£91m) in carried interest and performance fees for the six months to July, up from €83.3m last year.

Management fees, which are flat service fees paid to manage money, jumped by 21pc to €444m following a surge in dealmaking.

However, Mr Lucas shrugged off the threat of carried interest changes and said it would not have a significant effect on his business.

“We’re waiting to see, but we don’t see it having any impact on the business of CVC,” he said.

Fred Watt, CVC’s chief financial officer, said he was confident that Sir Keir Starmer’s Government would ensure that the UK remains competitive.

“I’m sure the Government will be taking all of this into account to make sure that Britain doesn’t become less competitive, or a place where people don’t want to invest,” he said.

CVC, founded in London in 1981, is one of Europe’s largest private equity firms with €193bn of assets under management.

The group floated on the Amsterdam stock market earlier this year, raising its public profile and delivering a paper fortune of €10bn for its partners.

The company said revenues rose 13pc to €621m in the first half of the year, pushing profits up by 16pc to €340m.