Reeves scraps winter fuel payments for 10m pensioners to fund public sector wage rise

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, announces plans to make £5.5bn savings in the Commons on Monday - AFP via Getty Images

Rachel Reeves will scrap winter fuel payments for 10m pensioners to help fund a series of inflation-busting public sector pay deals.

The Chancellor announced she would make £5.5bn in savings this year as she claimed the Tories had left a £22bn hole in the public finances.

The bulk of this includes a £9.4bn pay settlement that will be made to public sector workers this year which does not include a 22pc settlement for junior doctors.

Planned savings include restricting winter fuel payments to people already claiming means-tested benefits.

This means almost 10m pensioners are set to lose out for the first time. Ms Reeves will also order departments to make in-year savings.

Currently, all pensioners receive an extra £200 to help heat their homes every winter, with people aged over 80 receiving a blanket £300 payment.

Ms Reeves’ move is expected to hit the majority of pensioners and save £1.4bn this year and £1.5bn next year. It means only 1.5m households will receive the payments going forward.

Ms Reeves also opened the door to billions of pounds of tax rises this autumn when she delivers her maiden Budget on Oct 30.

A 20-page document published by the Treasury said the extra savings were “not sufficient” to balance the books.

It added: “This is a significant down payment but these decisions alone will not be sufficient”.

This suggests Ms Reeves is preparing the ground for a series of tax rises in the autumn, which could include more pain for pensioners or hikes to inheritance tax.

The announcement drew immediate backlash from the former chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, who described Labour’s planned Budget tax rises as the “biggest betrayal in history by a new chancellor”.

He said: “She has caved into the unions on pay, left welfare reform out of the King’s Speech, soft pedalled on our productivity programme – and that is a choice, not a necessity.

“That choice means that taxes will have to go up, and she chose not to tell us before the election.”

Labour is also expected to bring forward a pledge to introduce VAT on private school fees from Jan 1 and stop people from making early down payments to avoid the extra 20pc tax charge from today.

Ms Reeves said she expected Whitehall’s day-to-day budgets to be £21.9bn higher than previously thought.

The Chancellor blamed this on a ballooning bill to deal with asylum claims and illegal immigration of £6.4bn this year alone.

The Treasury also said extra spending on the NHS, Ukraine funding and maintaining roads and railways has also put extra pressure on the public finances.

Labour will also end the Rwanda scheme and cancel Dilnot reforms that would have let people keep more of their savings when paying for care costs.